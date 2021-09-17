Alberta’s health record system is overloaded a few days before proof of vaccination deployment

Photo by Jim Wells / Post media

Article content The Alberta Health Records website continued to face technical delays on Thursday, with more than 100,000 users waiting in line at some point a few days before the state’s vaccine passport program began. ..

Article content On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jason Kenny announced a “restriction exemption program” or vaccine passport system for non-essential businesses and events to opt out of quotas in places such as restaurants and gyms. After September 20, Alberta people over the age of 12 must submit evidence of a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative privately funded COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours to access. However, Albertans, hoping to access COVID-19 vaccination records through MyHealth Records, were still faced with a line of tens of thousands of people waiting to access the web portal on Thursday. Alberta Health said on Wednesday that a total of 98,477 users logged in to its website and app to access MyHealth Records, and by Wednesday night 943,809 Alberta had signed up for MyHealth Records. On the same day, a total of 13,104 new users registered with My Health Records.

Article content Printable cards, which were scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, will go on sale on Sunday. The government will also roll out digital QR codes in the coming weeks. In a Wednesday announcement, Health Minister Tyler Shandro apologized to those who had not had access to records online in the last 24 hours. “As we’re talking about, there are significant improvements to MyHealth Records,” said Shandro, who says Albertans needs to log in to MyHealth Records “for the time being” and avoid trying to download records. I added that there is. Shandro said the restriction exemption program would increase immunization rates across the state. “And this will reduce COVID infections where the program is implemented,” he said.

Article content Sorry, this video could not be loaded. As of Thursday’s update, 67.7% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 60.8% have been fully vaccinated. Of those vaccinated over the age of 12, 79.6% have been vaccinated at least once and 71.5% have been fully vaccinated. Alberta Health spokeswoman Amanda Kurmins said Thursday’s work is still underway to improve access and meet the high demand for viewing and downloading printable cards. Stated. “Pushing the launch for a few days will provide better service to those who use MyHealthRecords.“Krumins said, apologizing for the website’s problems over the last 48 hours. Albertans can use the paper immunological record given at the time of booking the COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday, or a screenshot thereof.

Article content If you lose a copy of the original paper, the government recommends that you contact the pharmacy or clinic that received the vaccine or call 811 to obtain a certificate of vaccination. Albertans aged 12-14 must get a paper record from them, as they are not available on MyHealth Records, so vaccination providers. MyHealth Records support desk hours have been extended Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm to better serve Alberts. ..Albertin can call or email 1-844-401-4016 [email protected].. If you have questions about creating a MyAlberta Digital ID to sign up for MyHealthRecords, Alberta can visit the following website: account.alberta.ca/common-questions.. [email protected]

