Oregon Coronavirus: 2,242 new cases, 11 dead due to slight mitigation of summer surge

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Health announced 11 COVID-19 deaths and 2,242 new cases of coronavirus, as well as a continuous decline in subsequent hospitalizations and intensive care units. Pandemic peak It can be seen in early September.

“”Daily cases and hospitalization State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said at a press conference Thursday. “This shows that the Oregons are stepping up again to fend off the virus.”

In the week ending September 12, the state saw a 11% reduction in newly reported cases, a 42% reduction in new hospitalizations after an increase for the sixth straight week, and a 32% reduction in coronavirus deaths. bottom.

That said, Sidelinger added that the state’s health system is still under siege. Delta variants were still a formidable threat, And maintaining dominance and seeing a continuous decline in numbers will depend on having more adults vaccinated and Oregons maintaining masking discipline.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (22), Benton (34), Clatsop (84), Clatsop (47), Colombia (33), Couse (48), Crook (26), Curry (13), Deschutz (169), Douglas (81), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (13), Jackson (149), Jefferson (10), Josephine (70), Clatsop (68), Lake (6), Lane (184), Lincoln (20) , Linn (167), Malheur (42), Marion (205), Morrow (8), Multnomah (249), Polk (42), Sherman (2), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (63), Union (31) , Wallowa (4), Wasco (19), Washington (243), Yamhill (64).

Who died: The 3,537th Oregon-related death associated with COVID-19 was a 64-year-old Jackson County woman who was positive on September 3 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 14.

The 3,538th death in Oregon was a 62-year-old Jackson County woman who was positive on 31 August and died on 14 September at the Providence Medford Medical Center.

The 3,539th death in Oregon was a 75-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on August 5 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 15.

The 3,540th death in Oregon is a 75-year-old Douglas County man who was positive on September 12 and died on September 15. The place of death is being confirmed.

The 3,541th death in Oregon was a 59-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 5 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on September 14.

The 3,542th death in Oregon was a 78-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 8 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 14.

The 3,543th death in Oregon was a 93-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 8 and died at Ashland Community Hospital on September 14.

The 3,544th dead in Oregon is a 38-year-old Jackson County man who died at home on September 5.

The 3,545th death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 8 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

The 3,546th death in Oregon is an 86-year-old Wallowa County woman who died on August 27, positive on August 25. The place of death is being confirmed.

The 3,547th death in Oregon was a 69-year-old Josephine County woman who was positive on September 14 and died at home on September 8.

It was confirmed that each person had an underlying health condition or that the condition existed.

hospitalization: 1,027 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 40 from Wednesday. This includes 286 people in the intensive care unit, eight fewer than Wednesday.

There are 41 adult ICU beds out of a total of 658 (6% availability) and 334 out of 4,308 adult non-ICU beds (8% availability).

vaccination: Oregon reported 9,805 newly administered doses, including 4,243 on Wednesday and the rest from the previous day.

Since it started: Oregon reported 307,768 confirmed or estimated infections and 3,547 deaths. To date, the state has reported 4,991,077 vaccinations, fully vaccinated 2,453,495 and partially vaccinated 241,373.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus..

-Ted Sickinger; [email protected]503-221-8505; @tedsickinger