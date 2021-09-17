Breakthrough cases of vaccines over 19K in Oregon so far

KOIN, Oregon — Eleven more COVID-19-infected people have died in Oregon, with 3,547 deaths in the state, the Oregon Department of Health said Thursday.

OHA reported 2,242 new confirmed cases of COVID, bringing the state to a total of 307,768.

In Oregon, 1,027 people were hospitalized with COVID, 40 fewer than the previous day, and 286 patients were reduced by 8 in the ICU bed.

Breakthrough case

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID, published Thursday, 81.3% of the 14,046 cases reported between September 1 and September 15 occurred in unvaccinated people. I found out. There are 2,632 groundbreaking cases, accounting for 18.7% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 48 years, OHA said. The 90 groundbreaking cases involved care facility residents, the elderly living community, or other collective care environments. There were 68 groundbreaking cases for people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 19,549 breakthrough cases of the COVID vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The report shows that, according to OHA, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now about five times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.7% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of those who died was 81 years.

Vaccine dose

OHA reported that 9,805 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on September 15. The average 7-day run is currently 7,444 times a day.

To date, Oregon has administered Pfizer Communityi 2,899,668 times, Modana 1,880,143 times, and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine 208,242 times.

As of Thursday, 2,694,868 people have been vaccinated with COVID vaccine at least once, and 2,453,495 have completed the vaccine series.

Cases and death from COVID-19

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (22), Benton (34), Clackamas (84), Kratosop (47), Colombia (33), Couse (48), Crook (26). ) Was a county. ), Curry (13), Deschutz (169), Douglas (81), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (13), Jackson (149), Jefferson (10), Josephine (70), Klamath ( 68), Lake (6), Lane (184), Lincoln (20), Lynn (167), Marul (42), Marion (205), Morrow (8), Multnomah (249), Pork (42), Sherman ( 2), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (63), Union (31), Wallowa (4), Wasco (19), Washington (243), Yamhill (64).

The 3,537th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 64-year-old woman from Jackson County who was positive on September 3 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 14. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,538th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on 31 August and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on 14 September. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,539th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on August 5 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 15. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,540th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who was positive on September 12 and died on September 15. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 3,541th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on September 5 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on September 14. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,542th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on September 8 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 14. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,543th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on September 8 and died at Ashland Community Hospital on September 14. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,544th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 38-year-old man from Jackson County who died at home on September 5. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,545th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 24 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on May 8. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,546th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 86-year-old woman in Wallowa County who died on August 27, positive on August 25. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 3,547th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on September 14 and died at home on September 8. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The latest information about the 3462th death in Oregon, a 44-year-old man from Jackson County, is known. He was initially reported as a resident of Klamath County.