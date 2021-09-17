Health
A woman in Bristol County is infected with the West Nile virus.Seaconk has been raised to moderate risk | Local News
State officials announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Bristol County this year, raising Seekonk to the medium-risk category.
The Public Health Service said Thursday that a woman in her thirties in the county had been diagnosed with the virus, but her name and town of residence were not disclosed. She collapsed with meningitis.
“This is the first case of West Nile virus of the year in people under the age of 50,” said Marglet Cook, acting public health commissioner. “This reminds us that people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of West Nile virus, but all ages can be affected.”
This is the seventh human case of the virus of the year, others dating back to the counties of Essex and Middlesex. There were 5 cases last year.
Since September 1, DPH has released six human and one animal cases of the virus.
Mosquitoes that carry the virus have been found in several local communities, including Attleboro, Mansfield, Rehoboth, Seekonk, and Daiton.
Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline, and Suffolk counties are at high risk, and 49 communities are at moderate risk.
Based on mosquito detection and new human cases, Seaconk and 10 additional communities are classified as moderate risk. Fall River is the only other community upgraded in Bristol County.
Rehoboth and Dighton were previously in the medium risk category.
Remaining in the low-risk category of the region are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Foxborough, Plainville, Lentham, Norfolk and Franklin.
West Nile fever is usually bitten by infected mosquitoes and infects humans. The virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of serious illness. Most infected people have no symptoms that tend to include illnesses such as fever and the flu. In rare cases, more serious illnesses can occur.
Heavy rains over the past few weeks have increased the number of mosquitoes that carry the virus, officials said.
Authorities warn that mosquito activity around dusk and dawn may become more intense as overnight temperatures cool.
“The risk of West Nile virus continues until the first heavy frost. People should remember to take steps to prevent mosquito bites whenever they are outdoors,” Cook said. Stated.
The risk level for eastern equine encephalitis, another mosquito-carrying disease, remains low at this time, officials said.
Residents are advised to use mosquito repellents. Other procedures are recommended for long clothing, use and repair of screens, and removal of standing water.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.thesunchronicle.com/news/local_news/bristol-county-woman-contracts-west-nile-virus-seekonk-raised-to-moderate-risk/article_b1f579cd-306e-5539-b0b5-12cce42cb29b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]