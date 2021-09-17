CBD for Autism: What Parents Need To Know According To the Research

Did you know that autism is more common than Cancer? Many people try to hide their disorders because of social stigmas. This is the reason why it usually goes untreated. Nonetheless, nobody deserves to live with something they are not comfortable with. Hence developers are trying their best to come up with new solutions like cannabis for its treatment.

Overview of Autism

Did you know that globally one in 160 children suffer from autism? By scientific definition, autism Is a disorder that hampers brain development. This causes the people suffering from it to have social anxiety and communication. They might be seen getting stressed ut in front of strangers and have a hard time, in general, making friends. Moreover, you will observe repetitive behaviors and child-like actions.

They are generally very hyper-sensitive and may have trouble fixating on one single thing. Autistic people suffer from different obsessions. Some do not like to be touched, while others may be germ-phobic. Many people ate it if the world breaks consistency or there see change around them. What is generally accepted among people is difficult to concur for people who suffer from autism. They can also be sensitive to touch, sound, sudden lights.

What are CBD and medical marijuana?

CBD or cannabidiol is a product that comes from the marijuana family. Although what makes it different is that the content of THC in marijuana is more than CBD. THC is a psychoactive drug that creates hallucinations; therefore, it does not get your ‘high.’ Elimination of a lower quantity of THC brings out the medical benefits of cannabis.

It has been known to be helpful in many ways that now it is legal in many states of America. While CBDistillery products mainly help with stress and chronic pain, there are many lesser-known uses of cannabis. There is a lot of research conducted on CBD to bring out the best of it without causing harm. So far, it has helped immensely with some mental illnesses, like depression and anxiety symptoms.

Effects of CBD in Autism

there are huge benefits of cannabis on their nervous system, in addition to the physical benefits. Research has found some hidden gems concerning autism and cannabis. Many studies have found cannabis to help autistic patients. We are already aware that CBD helps with stress and anxiety. These two symptoms are highly present in patients with autism. They tend to get aggressive when something does not go their way. This is, though not voluntary; many people lose their patience with them.

CBD has been found to help with autism by lowering the symptoms to a minimum. Though it will not cure autism, it will definitely make the best out of a worse situation. Intake of cannabis calms the nerves and helps reduce stress. It also drives sleepiness and helps with aggression.

Moreover, people who suffer from autism also tend to suffer from seizures from time to time. Considering epilepsy is a painful thing to go through, it is also painful to see your loved one suffer from it. Hence CBD has proven to be very effective against seizures. Not only that but it is also known to increase social interactions and improve social anxiety.

Conclusion

To sum up, autism is more common than you would think. Many people tend to start discriminating against the patients considering they have difficulty catching up to things. But with CBD, many people have gained a lot of relief. They are socially acceptable now and suffer less in terms of physical pain and anxiety.