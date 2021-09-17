Doctors Encourage Pregnant Women to Get COVID Vaccination





CENTRAL TEXAS — Pregnant women continue to have low vaccination rates and doctors want to turn the tide to protect mothers and their children. The first strain of COVID virus was less noisy during pregnancy, but the delta mutant changed stakes. “This new delta variant seems to be more infectious and has a significant impact on pregnant women,” said Paulus Smith, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Baylor Scott and White. Smith said the number of cases is steadily increasing among pregnant women, and cases are often more severe than the original strain. Due to the nature of the virus, the health of both mothers and babies is at stake. “Baby needs a mother for oxygen and to survive, and how COVID works, it affects oxygenation,” Smith said. “So if mom can’t get oxygen, we have a problem for the baby.” Unfortunately, Smith has observed an increase in stillbirth as well as an increase in maternal mortality. Several fetal deaths have already occurred in McLennan County. Seeing an astonishing number, doctors are urging their expected patients to be vaccinated. Sixty-one percent of women between the ages of 18 and 49 are vaccinated at least once. However, the number of pregnant women is more of a concern. Only 25 percent of that same age group received shots. Although false information online may be partially responsible, Smith believes that many hesitations are related to personal health concerns. “Many of them are just worried about pregnancy and risk to the foetation. That’s the main thing. So we’re trying to reassure them that there are some good data out there. “I will,” Smith said. The data show that the risks associated with a mother being vaccinated against the coronavirus are negligible and that the baby may actually benefit, such as receiving antibodies from the mother. It’s understandable that people ask questions about how vaccines affect them. Kelly Klein of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says she encourages anyone with questions about vaccines to look for answers from their healthcare providers. “If you have any personal health concerns or questions, start with your doctor,” says Crane. “Ask your doctor you trust in all your medical care. Ask them about vaccines.” As the number of pregnant women continues to grow, doctors are doing their best to spread the word. Vaccines are a safe and effective way to combat the virus. “I just want to make sure that all pregnant mothers know that they can get the vaccine safely, and even if they are thinking of getting pregnant within the next few months or years, they still need to be vaccinated. Yes, “says Smith. One of the reasons women’s health professionals are so devoted to promoting vaccines is that they ultimately care for two patients, the mother and the foetation.

