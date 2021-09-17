DEC: Deer-killing illness is approaching | Local news





The State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed or suspected cases of epidemic hemorrhagic disease, usually fatal to deer, on Thursday, September 16 in rural counties. Confirmed cases were found in Ulster and Greene counties. Confirmed cases have also been found in the counties of Colombia, Duchess, Nassau, Oswego and Suffolk. Suspicious cases were found in Schoharie and Delaware, and in Albany and Sullivan, which border Jefferson, Oneida, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, and Westchester, respectively. To date, DEC has received reports of about 700 dead deer. EHD is transmitted by small insects, sometimes called biting midges, nosiums or “punkies”. The disease does not spread from deer to deer, and humans are not infected with deer or bitten by worms. The EHD virus was confirmed in a deer in New York in 2007, and according to a DEC media release, it occurred in small numbers in Albany, Rensselaer, and Niagara counties, and again in Rockland County in 2011. From early September to late October 2020, a large-scale EHD outbreak occurred. Located downstream of the Hudson Valley, centered on Putnam and Orange County, an estimated 1,500 deer have died. When infected with the EHD virus, deer usually die within 36 hours. EHD outbreaks are most common in late summer and early fall, when midge is abundant, but the first case of the year was detected in late July, the release said. Signs of the EHD virus include fever, bleeding of muscles and organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue, and lips. Deer infected with EHD may appear lame or dehydrated. Infected deer often look for a water source and often succumb near the water source. There is no cure or means to prevent EHD. The EHD has been in New York since July, and the release said it had time to circulate and spread, and this year it’s more widespread than it was before. According to the release, outbreaks of EHD do not have a long-term impact on deer populations in the area, but deer mortality can be important in geographically small areas. Some southern deer develop immunity because EHD is endemic in southern states and is reported to occur annually. In the northeast, outbreaks of EHD occur sporadically, and New York deer are not immune to the virus. As a result, most EHD-infected deer in New York are expected to die. The first heavy frost is expected to kill the worms that infect the disease and end the outbreak of EHD. Witness information on sick and dead deer suspected of EHD can be reported to DEC at the following URL: dec.ny.gov/animals/123773.htmlOr contact your local DEC Regional Wildlife Service. The DEC will continue to collect samples from deer and analyze the data from deer reports to determine the extent of the outbreak, the release said. In addition, the DEC warned the local Agricultural Markets Department veterinarians to notice the illness and report it as suspicious. For captive deer. For more information, please visit the DEC EHD web page at: dec.ny.gov/animals/123773.html Or the Cornell University Wildlife Health Lab website cwhl.vet.cornell.edu/disease/epizootic-hemorrhagic-disease..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/local_news/dec-disease-that-kills-deer-is-approaching-region/article_dec47070-b2a1-5d79-afb2-807d839982e9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

