Alberta companies face decisions on state vaccination programs

Whether to opt in?

This is a problem faced by many Alberta companies regarding the state’s new restriction exemption program.

The government introduced new health measures on Wednesday, including: Restrictions on restaurants, indoor gatherings, weddings and funerals, retail stores, entertainment venues, indoor sports and fitness.

However, starting Monday, companies and events can continue to operate normally if they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for patrons over the age of 12. Those that do not are subject to stricter restrictions and rules.

This program does not apply to businesses or organizations that need access for daily life.

Blake McDonald, president of Orange Theory Fitness, said he was happy with the government’s new measures. The program that required vaccination proof was what he was looking for.

“I was happy to hear them,” he said. “If we had to put them in place, there’s no way we can withstand the next round of shutdowns and limits.”

Chef and restaurant owner Paul Schfeld has agreed to require vaccination certification, but said he hoped the state would introduce the measure sooner. (Francois Joly / Radio-Canada)

McDonald’s said it was already heading towards demanding proof of vaccination before the state’s announcement.

“We made a decision on Tuesday and sent an email to our members, basically telling them that they would move most of their classes to the vaccines they needed,” he explained.

McDonald’s believes that most other fitness facilities will also opt in to this program.

Arno Valade, owner of Arno’s Fine French pastries, said he plans to participate in the program.

“If we want to survive, we have to do so to keep the table in the coffee shop, so we have no choice,” he said. “We need to work.”

Paul Shufelt, chef and owner of Robert Spencer Hospitality, who runs Workshop Eatery, said he was happy with the new program but still critical of the state government.

“At first I was frustrated. I think I’m confused too. The message was mixed,” he said. “Above all, I’m less dissatisfied with yesterday’s decision, and I think I’m dissatisfied with the lack of decision-making and the lack of leadership in the months and weeks leading up to it.”

confusion

Jeffrey Sandquist, president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, said some business owners have questions about the new program.

“We are delighted to see the Alberta government take action, but we urge the government to provide clear details as soon as possible about the implementation of the restriction exemption program,” he wrote.

“Companies are diverse and there are many questions about how new programs will be applied. Programs are relatively simple for companies to implement in different workplaces to protect staff and customers. Must be. “

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Independent Business Federation said Thursday that their members revealed a lot of confusion as they scrambled to understand the restriction exemption program.

“Yesterday’s announcement prompted more questions than our answer to the business community,” DeAndre Yedlin, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

“Answer and clarity are urgently needed.”

Shortly after the program was announced, CFIB’s director of Alberta, Annie Dormuth, said she had already heard from confused owners about whether they needed to use the program or apply for an opt-out.

Others did not provide staff with guidance or training on how the government would check for fraudulent vaccination evidence or deal with unruly patrons who disagree with the measures. I was worried.

In her COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, medical officer Dr. Dina Hinshaw said the state would announce details of the program on Friday.