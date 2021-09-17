Why does the United States rely on foreign COVID data to make policy decisions?

Meghan Fitzgerald, RN, MPH and DrPH are part-time associate professors and private equity investors at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Public Health. She has decades of experience in the healthcare sector, from front-line patient care to advice to well-known healthcare companies. Here, she shares her view on why the United States needs to update its public health infrastructure and make its own policy decisions.

A year and a half after the pandemic, U.S. public health authorities have created a COVID-19 policy inspired by non-US data, rather than making decisions focused on domestic data. I keep doing it. Reason: US public health data systems are old, patched with duct tape, and do not communicate with each other.

National public health policy relies on real-time, reliable, state-level data rollups that we do not have. Instead, and perhaps needless to say, we borrow data from countries with a centralized healthcare system.

Data delinquency is shown for COVID-19 testing, case rates, hospitalizations, and mortality tracking by US demographics. Many state health departments do not have a system to flag or share the risk of developing COVID-19.Some states have stopped Contract trace Because their small number of staff couldn’t keep pace.

In Israel, 98% of the population has been using the same linked electronic medical recording system for decades.

The Biden administration envisions the use of Israeli data as a way to predict what will happen in the United States. The general COVID-19 trend in the United States largely reflects the trend in Israel and the United Kingdom, but with a one-month delay.Therefore, when the data published in the August preprint showed the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots in the elderly in Israel.— Even in the face of delta variants — the United States will soon Booster plan As soon as September 20th.

However, general trends should not give rise to general guidance. In the United States, sound scientific discussions with experts and national data are needed to enable a transparent policy-making process for vaccines.That process helps determine the specific priority groups that may need boosters in the United States.

However, many health organizations and scientists believe that there is a lack of evidence for booster shots at this time.

NS World Health Organization The view that the world’s poor should be vaccinated with the first dose before giving a booster to the world’s poor is very consistent.so August statement, WHO may require boosters due to factors such as reduced vaccine efficacy and mutants, but “so far, on the broader need for boosters after the primary vaccination series. Evidence is limited and inconclusive. “

Two Departing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials Lancet On Monday, stating current evidence does not support boosters for the general public. Authors, including scientific leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom, argue that vaccines remain highly effective against serious illnesses for most people. They are encouraging experts to study variant-specific boosters and use limited global vaccine supplies for people at high risk of serious illness and who have not yet been vaccinated.

How can the United States enhance its data capabilities?

The United States must be honest about its long history of omitting public health as a valuable investment. The US medical budget has historically allocated less than 5 cents for $ 1 to public health. Data published by Kaiser Health News Shows that more than three-quarters of Americans live in states that spend less than $ 100 a year on public health. This represents less than 1.5% of total spending in most states.

As part of its response efforts, the Biden administration has committed $ 7.4 billion from the US Rescue Program to hire public health workers. But we really need to invest to modernize our technology system.



Despite $ 500 million in funding last year Update public health data, It wasn’t until last month that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the country’s first development plan. Forecasting and Occurrence Analysis Center Analyze your data in real time.

To transform the country’s public health surveillance capacity State and Territory Epidemiologist Council (CSTE) wants a “public health data super highway” that facilitates automated data exchange. They say this is best done through a public-private partnership.

Quick improvement is possible

From the speed and accessibility of the Internet to the study of artificial intelligence, the United States is a global powerhouse when it comes to data. However, that power has not been applied to public health.

With less than a year of support for the development of life-saving vaccines, the United States can upgrade its health data infrastructure to meet the needs of this century.

Our vaccine outcomes have been enhanced through public-private partnerships by leveraging legacy companies with teams, resources, incentives, and experience to accelerate the innovation timeline. The CDC should consider a similar approach that complements well-known working groups with leaders in the healthcare business and technology.

In the meantime, the United States needs to triage and organize which data is most important. Specifically, breakthrough infectious disease, booster, and pediatric data need to be transparently reported.

The United States was once a leader in the collection of systematic federal data on population health and has bipartisan support to do so again. COVID-19 data from outside the United States should continue to be used as a reference point, but that data should be used to inform and add to our own science. That’s what good researchers do.

