MOH points to the Danish Covid-19 fight as well as Singapore, but the kids are more influenced there, Health News & Top Stories





Singapore-So far, no child has had a serious illness with Covid-19 in Singapore, but the Ministry of Health (MOH) has mentioned the situation in Denmark as the number of cases here continues to grow. increase. Health Minister Janil Puthucheary said in parliament on Tuesday (September 14th): 367 cases of Covid-19 in children under 12 years of age It accounts for 0.6% of all local infections. None of them developed serious illnesses that required oxygenation or intensive care. MOH said on Friday that Singapore could see Denmark fighting as well as numerous Covid-19 cases during its vaccination program. The population of Scandinavia is similar to that of Singapore, with about 5.8 million people, and the inspection rate of Covid-19 is high. Singapore has recorded an average of 687 Covid-19 cases in the last 7 days, compared to 432 in Denmark. In Denmark, about 28,000 cases have been recorded among people under the age of nine. Of these, two died of the virus, 16 were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and 302 were admitted. People between the ages of 10 and 19 in Denmark were admitted to the same number of hospitals and ICUs, despite the high numbers of infections. There were more than 60,000 cases in this age group, 21 in the ICU and 298 in the hospital. Danish health officials announced in June that they would provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years before winter to boost the public’s overall immunity to the virus. As of Wednesday, more than 83% of the Danish population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated from Covid-19, compared to 82% in Singapore. MOH said in a statement on Friday that vaccination of children under the age of 12 should begin early next year after the safety and efficacy aspects of the vaccine have been studied. Meanwhile, MOH repeated that families should be vaccinated. Reduces the risk of transmitting Covid-19 to children.

