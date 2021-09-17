Coronaviruses that are more likely to infect a higher proportion of pregnant women: ICMR study

A new study conducted by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) found that the coronavirus-causing SARC-CoV-2 virus can infect a higher proportion of pregnant women.

Pregnant women can develop moderate to severe illness when infected with the Covid-19 virus, according to an ICMR study.

The most complications observed among pregnant women were preterm birth and hypertensive disorders during pregnancy.

The study added that comorbidities such as anemia, tuberculosis, and diabetes were associated with an increased risk of maternal mortality in pregnant and postnatal women with COVID-19.

The ICMR study analyzed the clinical characteristics and pregnancy outcomes of women infected with COVID-19 During the first wave of a pandemic in Maharashtra.

The analysis is based on data from the PregCovid registry, a study of pregnant and postpartum women, confirming the diagnosis of Covid-19.

The data analyzed 4,203 pregnant women during the first wave (March 2020-January 2021). 534 (13%) were symptomatic, of which 382 (72%) had mild symptoms, 112 (21%) had moderate symptoms, and 40 (7.5%) had severe Covid symptoms.

The study shows that there were 3,203 births, 77 miscarriages, and 834 undelivered pregnancies.

The rate of pregnancy / fetal loss, including stillbirth, was 6%.

“The most common complications were preterm birth (528, 16.3%) and hypertensive disease. pregnancy (328, 10.1%). A total of 158 (3.8%) pregnant and postpartum women required intensive care, of which 152 (96%) were due to COVID-19-related complications, “said the study’s results.

The case fatality rate was 0.8%. In the Pune (9/853, 1.1%), Maraswada (4/351, 1.1%) region, Vidarbha (9/1155, 0.8%), Mumbai Metropolitan (11/1684, 0.7%), and Kanz (1/160, 0.6%) Region.

A total of 34 deaths were reported among pregnant and postpartum women with COVID-19, the study said, and 10 of the 34 maternal deaths died during the postpartum period.

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 need immediate treatment from the Indian healthcare system,” the study added.

Miscarriage is a major health concern for obstetricians, and whether Covid-19 is a contributing risk factor is an important aspect to consider, he said.

