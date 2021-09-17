Health
Senator New Jersey says COVID survivors should enjoy the same benefits as fully vaccinated people – CBS New York
Montville, NJ (CBSNewYork) — There is a new effort to provide a legal route to deny COVID vaccine While enjoying the benefits of getting a shot.
Without the COVID vaccine, going to entertainment venues, bars, restaurants and even workplaces is becoming more difficult.
With that in mind, New Jersey Senator Joe Pennacchio says he is working on legislation to offer another option.
“We want to make sure there is a legal basis for refusing the vaccine if people are already infected and have symptoms of COVID,” he told Kevin Lincoln of CBS2.
He says that those who recover should be treated the same as those who are fully vaccinated, and that does not mean that he is against the vaccine.
“I definitely think you should consider vaccination if you are elderly, frail, or have comorbidities,” Penacchio said.
One of the reasons he is driving the change is a new Israeli study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggesting that innate immunity is 13 times stronger than two doses of Pfizer vaccine.
That same study, however, turned out to have had COVID Vaccination provided another layer of protection.
As for doctors, they say it’s about stopping the spread of the virus.
“As you can imagine, if someone has a very severe illness, they will have a more serious immune response. If someone has an asymptomatic or mild illness, the immune response will be. It can be weakened, “said Dr. Slajsagar, who is responsible for the infectious disease at Holy Name Hospital.
In other words, the natural immunity varies from person to person. So are the symptoms.
“Yes, thankfully the case fatality rate is very low, but this does not mean that we all want everyone to recover from the disease and think that there are no downstream complications.” Said.
One of the areas Pennacchio is focusing on is children. He says they are often asymptomatic.
“If you are a parent, you should pause to ask if you want to needle the child into their arm,” he said.
But Dr. Sagar disagrees, saying there are two things to consider.
“Compared to the first, second and third waves, the number of children hospitalized has increased significantly … and we understand that we do not live in the bubble. Children still , It can be easily transmitted to older parents who are older grandparents living in the house, “he said.
This week, the American Academy of Pediatrics was discovered when schools reopened nationwide, with nearly 500,000 new COVID cases among children.
Kevin Rincon of CBS2 contributed to this report.
