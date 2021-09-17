COVID-19 vaccine required for indoor meals in King County





If you want to eat indoors in King County, unvaccinated people must test negative for COVID-19 tests performed within the last 72 hours.

Seattle — Those who dine at King County bars and restaurants, or attend indoor or outdoor events with more than 500 people, must be fully vaccinated as of October 25th. .. Public Health – Seattle and King County Health Officer Dr. Jeffrey Duchin. King County executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, and several business and health leaders joined Duchin at a press conference Thursday afternoon. County officials have determined that the order is needed to ease the burden on hospitals in areas with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates to date, Duchin said.Deaths are also increasing, as described in Washington State Health Department COVID-19 Data Dashboard. According to county data, one King County resident is hospitalized with COVID-19 every hour and one King County resident dies with COVID-19 every eight hours. Coupled with the 85% vaccination rate in King County, authorities said they prefer vaccination sequences to regaining capacity limits. Those who have not been vaccinated or who have no evidence of vaccination must test negative for the COVID-19 test performed within the last 72 hours to fulfill the order. Authorities said they have postponed the effective date of the order so that those who have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated can complete the vaccination series. Vaccination requirements do not apply to places that are not primarily used as restaurants, such as outdoor dining, takeaway customers, or grocery stores. The requirements apply to performance venues and gyms. Small restaurants with a capacity of less than 12 will need to be modified by December 6th. CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Cards or Photos, Printed Certificates or QR Codes from MyIRMobile.com, Medical Records or Documents from Vaccine Providers, or Vaccine Verification Apps Approved by the Washington State Department of Health are all considered Proof of vaccination. according to Report from the Institute for Health Metrics (IHME), University of WashingtonThe outbreak of COVID-19 in King County is expected to worsen in the next six months. Without vaccine validation requirements, the county could see an additional 300,000 new infections, 8,000 additional hospitalizations, and up to 1,000 additional deaths in King County. IHME estimated that validation requirements could prevent 17,900-75,900 infections, 421-1,760 hospitalizations, and 63-257 deaths. CEO Washington State Hospital Association Cathy Sauer thanked the King County authorities for ordering, “I think this is very visionary, so look to the future and make sure the hospital is protected. “. Hospitals need to delay the treatment needed for many patients, including treatment of cancerous tumors, spinal surgery, artificial anus closure, and other procedures, Sauer said. “It’s a very serious situation,” Sauer said. “We are now surrounded by states that have entered critical standard treatment. The critical standard is to choose who will live and die based on the amount of resources you have. We I want to do everything I can in this state. If that doesn’t happen, this shouldn’t happen in America today in a pandemic where you can see you come, and it’s preventable. ” Orders follow similar orders that require vaccination proof to eat indoors Jefferson County and Clallam County, Was inherited in early September. Several venues around Seattle and King County have already inherited the COVID-19 vaccination requirements, including Rumenfield, T-Mobile Park, and Climate Pledge Arena. Related: What you need to know before you go: COVID-19 Policy for the Largest Event Venue in Western Washington

