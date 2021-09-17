Health
Covid Booster Shot research is inconsistent
Friday’s Food and Drug Administration adviser must face a variety of embarrassing scientific questions before deciding whether to allow a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine and, if so, for whom. I have.
Three important studies have landed this week.An international team of scientists in the journal The Lancet on Monday Analyzing dozens of studies And boosters are not yet needed by the general public, and the world will be better served by using vaccine doses to protect billions of unvaccinated people. I concluded that.
Two of the authors are FDA’s own vaccine experts, both of whom have already announced plans to resign what they felt was excessive pressure from the Biden administration to approve booster shots. I did.
On Wednesday, agency scientists Post a rating online They also imply that they are not convinced that there is sufficient evidence that boosters are needed. “Overall, the data show that the Covid-19 vaccine currently licensed or licensed in the United States still provides protection against severe Covid-19 disease and death in the United States,” they said. Stated. executive summary..
White House officials said they were particularly concerned about data from Israel, which officials said the vaccinated people were seeing a decline in immune response and an increase in infection rates. Warning of the increase in cases, Israeli authorities provided a third dose of the vaccine to all persons over the age of 12.
Israeli researchers published early results of their deployment in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, but few outside scientists found compelling findings.
The team collected data on the effectiveness of booster shots from the health records of more than 1.1 million people over the age of 60. At least 12 days after the booster, the infection rate was reduced by a factor of 11 and the incidence of severe illness was reduced by a factor of about 20. Researchers found people who received boosters compared to those who received only two doses.
According to experts, the results are not surprising and do not show long-term benefits.
Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center and a former adviser to the Biden administration, said: “It is indisputable to recommend additional vaccines to the elderly.”
According to experts, in all studies published so far, vaccination remains strongly protected against serious illness and hospitalization in the majority of people. However, the vaccine does not appear to be very potent against infections in people of all ages, especially those exposed to the highly contagious delta variant.
Cumulative data to date suggests that only older people will be needed booster — And maybe even those. However, White House officials say they don’t want to wait for hospitalizations to begin to increase among vaccinated people before taking action.
Understand Vaccine and Mask Obligations in the United States
- Vaccine rules.. August 23, Food and Drug Administration Fully approved by Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine For people over the age of 16, it paves the way for increased obligations in both the public and private sectors.Private companies Increasingly obligatory vaccines For employees.Such a mission Legally permitted And it has been upheld by court complaints.
- Mask rule.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July Recommended All Americans wear masks in indoor public places within the area of the outbreak, regardless of vaccination status. This is the reverse of the guidance provided in May. Find out where CDC guidance applies, And where The state has its own mask policy.. The battle for masks is controversial in some states. Local leaders against state bans..
- University. More than 400 universities require students to be vaccinated with Covid-19. Almost everything is in the states that voted for President Biden..
- school..both California When New York City Introduced vaccine obligations to education staff. According to a survey released in August, many American parents with school-age children I’m against the vaccines that students are required to do, More supportive mask obligations for students, teachers and staff who do not have shots.
- Hospitals and medical centers.. Many hospitals and major healthcare systems require employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. It cites an increase in the number of cases caused by Delta variants and a stubbornly low immunization rate in their community, even within their workforce.
- New York City..Workers and customers need vaccination proof Indoor dining, gym, performance And other indoor situations. However, enforcement will not begin until September 13. Teachers and other educational workers The city’s vast school system requires at least one vaccination by September 27, without the option of weekly testing. Municipal hospital workers You will also need to be vaccinated or have a weekly test. Employees in New York have similar rules.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will mandate the country’s coronavirus vaccination. 1.3 million active troops “At the latest” by mid-September.President Biden announced: All private federal officials need to do it Get vaccinated against coronavirus Or submit regular tests, social distances, mask requirements and restrictions on most trips.
The Biden administration says booster doses can be deployed quickly if the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deem it necessary. The CDC Advisory Board will meet next week to address the question.
British scientist A third dose is recommended for adults over 50 and other medically vulnerable people.France, Germany, Denmark, Spain We are also considering boosters for the elderly Or you have already started managing them. Israel is already considering a fourth dose for its population.
However, recent history has made many experts worried about adding the United States to the list.
Dr. Luciana Borio, a former FDA Deputy Chief Scientist, criticized the Biden administration for announcing booster plans before federal scientists examined the evidence.
The Trump administration has pressured FDA scientists to approve, for example, hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, but there was not enough evidence to support either treatment. “It seems to me that there was a process foul in the way we made those decisions,” said Dr. Borio.
“We need an FDA where people have the ability to make these decisions and make those decisions independently on the basis of science alone. If this changes, we all lose. . “
