Health
Verification: Doctors say masks “significantly reduce” the risk of COVID
Doctors say that “unquestionable” masks can help fight COVID-19, especially for children who are too young to be vaccinated.
Charlotte, NC — Like some school districts Lincoln County, Go to optional mask, Charlotte Mecklenberg School Keep the mask in place as all students and staff must wear face covers indoors.
However, some parents claim that the mask is not working for COVID-19.
“COVID is not a threat to our children,” said Nicole Lega. Your extreme COVID Obligation of mask, Vaccines and illegal quarantine. ”
question
Do masks do more harm than good to COVID-19 for children?
Our source
answer
No, for kids, masks do no more harm than good when it comes to fighting COVID-19. Masks can make children more susceptible to other illnesses, but they are very rare.
What we found
According to the CDC, Cloth masks can block large droplets, but can also block particles smaller than 10 microns.
“There is no doubt that we have learned from hard science. Masking greatly reduces the risk of you giving COVID to someone else“Mr. Brezier said. “Similarly, it protects you from getting it from others. So it helps everyone who wears them. Wearing a mask protects you and others around you Protect people. “
But can wearing a mask cause other problems for children?
“You can get infections like staphylococcal infections and other bacteria, but that’s pretty rare,” Gaia said.
There was also concern about masks that increase the level of carbon dioxide in the air that children breathe. According to the CDC When the child exhales or speaks, carbon dioxide escapes into the air through the mask.. The molecule is small enough to easily pass through the mask material.
In contrast, according to the CDC, the respiratory droplets carrying the virus that causes COVID-19 are much larger than carbon dioxide.
According to the latest numbers from CMSCOVID-19 Dashboard, Less than 1% of students were positive for COVID-19. Less than 1% of the staff were also positive for the virus.
