Long Covid “rarely” lasts more than 12 weeks in a child





New studies suggest that, unlike adults, children and adolescents rarely have long-covid symptoms for more than 12 weeks.

This review found that existing studies on the condition of children and adolescents have significant limitations. In some cases, there is no difference in symptoms between those infected with the virus and those who are not.

After 10 months of distribution, the delta variant did not cause more serious illness than the previous variant, and in most cases remained asymptomatic or mild, according to a study by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia. .. We also found that children and adolescents with existing health conditions such as obesity, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders were 25 times more at risk for severe Covid-19. According to a recent systematic review, severe Covid-19 occurred in 5.1% of children and adolescents with pre-existing conditions, and in 0.2% otherwise. MCRI Professor Nigel Curtis states that children with Sars-CoV-2 infection are usually asymptomatic or have low hospitalization rates and are mildly ill, but the risks and characteristics of long-term Covid are not well understood. rice field. He added: “Current studies lack clear case definitions and age-related data, have variable follow-up periods, and rely on self-reported or parent-reported symptoms without laboratory confirmation. “Another important issue is that many studies have low response rates and may overestimate the risk of long Covids.” The MCRI-led review analyzed 14 international studies of 19,426 children and adolescents who reported persistent symptoms following Covid-19. The most common symptoms reported 4-12 weeks after acute infection were headache, malaise, sleep disorders, poor concentration, and abdominal pain.

