19 cases of Covid-S’pore rose faster than expected, but serious infections are rising at a slower rate, Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-The number of cases of Covid-19 here increased faster than expected, but the high vaccination rate did not overwhelm the healthcare system, said Kenneth Mak, director of health services in Singapore. Said on Friday (September 17th).

He also said that the number of cases requiring oxygenation or intensive care unit (ICU) treatment is not increasing at the same pace as cases in the “encouraging” community.

Associate Professor Mack was speaking at a virtual meeting with Health Minister Onyekung, who belongs to the Multi-Ministry Task Force working on Covid-19 in Singapore.

Mr. On said at a press conference on September 10th The daily number of cases can double every 10 days. However, infections are increasing faster than that.

On September 6th, there were 215 new community cases. However, 10 days later, on September 16, there were 803 such infections. This is almost four times as many.

In response to The Straits Times’ question about Spike, On said:

“But the delta (variant) is so infectious that it is now doubling every 7 days.”

In response, he added, new measures have been announced, including expanding the standard to: Allows more patients to recover at home.

Ong said: If more people can get their homes back, we can ride the waves. “

Professor Mak added that he is closely monitoring whether the rate of increase in cases in the community translates into a similar rate of increase in cases requiring oxygen therapy or care in the ICU.

The number of such serious cases is slowly increasing, but not at the same pace as community cases, he said, and if it continues this way, it is a good sign.

“We may actually be okay. The medical resources we have are for those who are more seriously affected by the Covid-19 infection and need more time and more attention. You can deal with it and deal with it well, “he said. Said.

However, he warned that while the signs are promising at this point, it is still premature to ensure them.

Authorities need to keep an eye on the situation for the next two weeks to see if this trend continues, he said.

Mr On added that Singapore’s high immunization rates protect against overwhelming health care systems, even as cases increase.

“If our population had come forward and hadn’t been vaccinated a lot, we would have seen many deaths and our health care system would probably have already been overwhelmed.

“But the vaccination rate is so high that we’ve avoided it so far,” he said.

Like wednesday Eighty-two percent of the people here had completed a complete vaccination program. Or I got the vaccine twice.

He said Friday was the 26th day of the current wave of Covid-19 infections that began on August 23, saying: Daily cases can quickly exceed 1,000.

“It’s not unexpected. It’s the typical behavior of transmitted waves, which usually peaks in 4-8 weeks, or 30, 40, and sometimes 50 days,” said Ong.

More than 8,000 cases have been detected since the beginning of the current wave of infection.

More than 98% of them were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and 10 patients (0.1-0.2%) needed ICU care, Ong said.

He added that three people, about 0.04 percent of the total number of infected people, died.

Professor Mak also shared statistics on mortality and ICU admission rates from May 1st to Thursday.

He said no one under the age of 30 was admitted to the ICU for Covid-19 or died of Covid-19.

Of the unvaccinated cases aged 30-39 years, 0.84% ​​died or were admitted to the ICU. These cases had chronic medical conditions that made them more susceptible to severe infections, Mack said.

He added that pregnant women have severe infections and are at increased risk of needing ICU care.

Individual risk also gradually increases every 10 years of life, with the highest risk of death seen in people over the age of 80.

Professor Mack also said the data show that vaccination provides a protective effect by reducing the risk of severe infection and death.

For example, in the elderly aged 70-79, vaccination reduced the risk of needing ICU care and dying at a lower level than unvaccinated ages 30-39.

“And when we see death on its own, vaccination brings the risk of death for older people over the age of 80 to levels comparable to unvaccinated individuals in the 50-59 age group.” Professor Mak said.

“Therefore, getting vaccinated is very important.

“There is strong evidence that vaccination protects you from serious infections and death, not only from international data, but also from our own local data.”