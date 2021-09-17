1 in 80 in the UK had Covid last week





One in 80 is equivalent to about 697,100. At the peak of the second wave in early January, it was estimated that one in fifty people in the United Kingdom was infected with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, by September 12, a total of 2,542 people had died in the United Kingdom, a delta type. COVIDAccording to new figures from Public Health England, 19 people died within 28 days of a positive test. read more Of these, 204 were under the age of 50 and 2,336 were over the age of 50. Of the 204 deaths under the age of 50, 132 (65%) were unvaccinated, 17 (8%) were vaccinated once, and 48 (24%) were both vaccinated. Was inoculated. Of the 2,336 deaths over the age of 50, 590 (25%) were unvaccinated, 149 (6%) were vaccinated once, and 1,565 (67%) were both vaccinated. Was inoculated. By September 12, approximately 12,407 people had been admitted to a UK hospital and were confirmed or likely to have the Covid-19 delta variant, according to Public Health England. .. A small number of virus samples could not be collated with vaccination records. It came because the Administrator said that a Cabinet Subcommittee scheduled to meet on Friday could approve changes to travel rules. The green and amber lists will be combined to form one category of low-risk countries, and the number of destinations on the red list is expected to decline. It is also speculated that fully vaccinated arrivals will not need to undergo a pre-departure lateral flow test or a post-arrival PCR test. George Eustice told Sky News: We regularly review those travel restrictions. “Obviously, at the beginning of this summer, we took an important step when we removed the need for quarantine for countries that came from countries on the amber list. This was a huge step forward, but testing. We maintain the need for it and it is really a choice. Increase the variant strains of concern through its PCR testing. “But I know this was raised by the travel industry. They think some of that test may be unnecessary or annoying. The government heard it and these Listen to the Cabinet’s Covid Subcommittee to decide on that, and will probably consider it later in the day. “ Additional reporting by PA media.

