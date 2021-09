Children and teens saw significant weight gain during the pandemic, CDC says: Coronavirus UpdateExBulletin

Switch captions Patrick Sison / AP

Patrick Sison / AP As a group, American children and teenagers have seen significant weight gain gains even before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NS studyA study of 432,302 people between the ages of 2 and 19 announced Thursday found that the proportion of obese children and teens increased from 19%, especially before the pandemic, to 22%. .. Dr. Alison Goodman of the National Center for Disease Control and Health Promotion at the CDC and one of the authors of the study explained the results as follows: “Substantial and alarming” The CDC used data from IQVIA’s Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records database to compare survey subjects. Body mass index, or BMI am from January 1, 2018 to February 29, 2020 (before the pandemic) to March 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020 after the pandemic. The authors said that “school closures, disruptions in daily activities, increased stress, reduced physical activity and opportunities for proper nutrition” are likely to be important factors in increased weight gain. another studyPublished in August by a team of researchers at the University of Michigan and Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, they came to almost the same conclusion, but the CDC examined far more children and teenage samples. In a severely obese child, the expected annual weight gain increased from 8.8 pounds before the pandemic to 14.6 pounds in August 2020, according to a study on Thursday. In moderately obese children, the expected pre-pandemic weight gain was 6.5 pounds, up to 12 pounds. Even children who had a healthy weight before the pandemic gained 2 pounds of their annual weight gain from 3.4 pounds to 5.4 pounds. “These findings show future public health, including the importance of efforts to prevent excessive weight gain during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased access to efforts to promote healthy behavior. It emphasizes the importance of emergencies, “the study said. “These efforts include BMI, food safety, screening by healthcare providers for social determinants of health, increased access to evidence-based pediatric weight management programs and food support resources, and a healthy diet. May include state, community, and school resources to promote physical activity, and prevention of chronic illness. “ In August, Dr. Sandra Hasink, medical director of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Institute of Health and Pediatric Weight, said school closures, interruptions in sleep and physical activity schedules, and social isolation during stress and pandemics “problems with weight gain. There is. ” “I think everyone is shifting upwards,” she said. “Children in the healthy weight range are shifting upwards. Obese children are shifting upwards, and severely obese children are shifting upwards.” NS Harris Paul Survey We contacted 3,013 adults over the age of 18 about some of their pandemic experiences in February on behalf of the American Psychological Association. 61% say they have experienced unwanted weight gain since its inception in March 2020. The median weight gain reported by the group was £ 15.

