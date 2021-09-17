How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the UK





In the UK, women’s football is steadily gaining attention, largely due to the success of the UK’s national women’s team.There was a record-breaking TV viewer When fans follow the progress of the team in 2019 Finished 4th in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.And shortly after the tournament was over, Barclays and YouGov polls showed that. One-third of British adults were fans of women’s football, 69% agree and should give the same profile as the men’s game. now Women’s teams from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland We are preparing to test our luck for the Women’s Soccer World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know before the tournament qualifying stage. Because we know the tournament is coming back … in the end. When is the Women’s Soccer World Cup? The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held from July 20th to August 20th. This is the first time that Australia and New Zealand have co-sponsored this tournament. They defeated Brazil, Colombia and Japan in the host selection phase and won the host’s bid last summer. Who is competing? To determine the 32 teams to compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, each team must compete in the match during the qualifying process. As co-sponsors, Australia and New Zealand will automatically qualify for the tournament and the remaining 207 FIFA members will qualify for the tournament. Countries can choose to qualify through the qualification process of their federation. These coalitions include: Asian Football Confederation

Confederation of African Football

North and Central America Caribbean Association Football Federation

South American Football Federation

Oceania Football Confederation

Union of European Football Associations How can I see the qualifying? Qualifying matches will begin this week and will continue until 2022. ITV England Women’s Team Equipment.. In the New Deal with the English Women, the ITV will broadcast a Lioness match to reach the World Cup and European Championships and a friendly match until the 2024/25 season. The game is also available for free on ITV4 and ITVHub. For England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, you can watch the match on BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport. When will England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland play? England England will then face North Macedonia at 7 pm on Friday, September 17th. The team’s next game is: September 21, 7:15 pm vs Luxembourg

October 23, 5:15 pm vs. Northern Ireland

October 26, Time TBC vs Latvia

November 27, Time TBC vs Austria

November 30 Time TBC vs Latvia The team will also play more games in April 2022.You can track all England women’s matches and scores Official site.. Scotland September 17, 7:15 pm vs. Hungary

September 21, 7:35 pm vs. Faroe Islands

October 22, 7:35 pm vs. Hungary

October 26, 7:05 pm vs Sweden

November 26, Time TBC vs Ukraine

November 30th Time TBC vs Spain Scotland will play more games next spring and keep up with the progress Via their official website. Wales September 17, 7:15 pm vs. Kazakhstan

September 21, 6:00 pm vs Estonia

October 22, 7:15 pm vs. Slovenia

October 26, 7:15 pm vs Estonia

November 26, Time TBC vs Greece

November 30th Time TBC vs France More qualifying games are set up on April 22nd in Wales.Get the latest information Via the official website of the Football Association of Wales. Northern Ireland September 17, 7:00 pm vs Luxembourg

September 21, 7:00 pm vs. Latvia

October 22, 5:15 pm vs England

October 26, Time TBC vs Austria

November 25, Time TBC vs North Macedonia

November 30 Time TBC vs North Macedonia Like other World Cup hopeful nations, Northern Ireland has more qualifying matches scheduled for early next year.Don’t miss the game Via the Irish Football Association website. Which team should pay attention to? The USA team, which won the World Cup twice in 2019 and 2015, is definitely a remarkable team. Midfielder Megan Rapinoe has emerged as a star player and was named Best Player after the 2019 finals. She was also awarded the Golden Boot as the highest scorer in the tournament. The Welsh team is also entering the qualifying process with the new hope that they will be in their first major tournament.Talk to Wales online Captain Sophie Ingle said: [we can qualify].. I’ve been working hard on and off the pitch to get things right that didn’t work last time. “

