Health
Influenza vaccination causes positive COVID test results not true
Vaccination against influenza does not affect COVID-19 test results.
Washington — COVID-19 disrupted medical care, priorities, and routine treatment. That’s why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said it’s very important to be vaccinated against influenza this year.
With COVID-19 Four major strains of influenza It is a contagious respiratory disease, but it is caused by various viruses.
There is widespread claim on social media that the flu vaccine causes false positives on the COVID-19 test. Therefore, we are checking whether the claim is correct or incorrect.
question
Can influenza vaccination inadvertently test positive for COVID-19?
Source of information
answer
number, Influenza vaccination does not test positive for COVID-19. Both the CDC and the FDA have stated that influenza vaccines do not contain the types of coronavirus that cause COVID-19.
NS CDC’s “Myths and Facts about the COVID-19 Vaccine” The page states that none of the approved and recommended COVID-19 vaccines will test positive. Virus testing, Used to check if you are currently infected.
Ours Explains that COVID-19 and influenza are different illnesses. SARS-CoV2 causes COVID-19 and the influenza virus causes influenza.
With influenza vaccination, your body’s immune system makes antibodies that protect you influenza..
These antibodies are different from those made to fight the infections caused by the new coronavirus.
Now if you take Antibody test To see if you have fought a COVID-19 infection in the past, the test looks for antibodies that are unique to the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus. This test does not look for antibodies to the flu.
If you get Diagnostic test To see if you are currently infected with COVID-19, the test looks for genetic material specific to the new coronavirus. Does not search for influenza virus.
This means that influenza vaccination will give false positive test results in both tests to see if they are being tested for current COVID-19 infection or if they were previously infected with COVID-19. It is not.
2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/flu-shot-gives-positive-covid-test-results/65-09a9bb26-1f9a-4c61-abd3-41bc10102612
