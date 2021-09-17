Health
Crowded ICU Beds in Larimer and Weld County – CBS Denver
(CBS4) – Both Larimer and Weld counties are out of ICU beds due to increased hospitalizations in the current wave of pandemics caused by the delta variant. For the third straight week, we have exceeded the critical care capabilities of a hospital in Larimer County. The capacity of the intensive care unit has been over 100% since the end of August.
“I’m worried. This won’t last that long,” said Tom Gonzalez, director of public health in Larimer County.
“I’m begging the community to vaccinate as soon as possible, wear masks indoors now, slow spread, and give hospital breaks,” Gonzales said. Said that he was doing 14. Time shifts and I’m exhausted.
He says that unvaccinated people do not understand the serious nature of the infection.
“They didn’t understand how serious COVID-19 was, and they told nurses and respiratory therapists,” I should have been vaccinated. “
Hospitals in both counties in northern Colorado are transferring patients to other hospitals along the I-25 Corridor to relieve some of the pressure.
“We operate at NOCO Hospital beyond normal capacity, which puts a heavy burden on medical services and team members,” Banner Health said in a statement. The hospital system has facilities in both counties.
According to UC Health, there was an increase in all hospitals, but worse in northern Colorado.
“Many UC Health hospitals have surge plans to increase the number of ICU beds available to patients. These plans include converting non-ICU units into patient care areas with ICU capabilities. It may be included, “the hospital group said in a statement.
Care for COVID patients puts additional pressure on the ICU space. This is because these patients have a particularly long stay, which can often exceed two weeks.
“When someone is intubated on a ventilator, they’re there for a long time, and that’s really difficult for the hospital system,” Gonzales said.
The situation is exacerbated in Weld County due to low vaccination coverage.
“We are a little behind the other counties,” said Eric Aakko, spokesman for Weld County Health. “Unfortunately, what we see is that unvaccinated people are now primarily pushing up the amount of hospitalization.”
Almost all patients in the ICU are unvaccinated. Weld County is low-priced for a variety of reasons, Aakko said. He focused on the population of Hispanic residents in large areas of the county where vaccination was delayed. And I recognized the wrong information among the residents.
“There’s been all the wrong information these days, and we just … want to tell people that it’s effective, safe, and there are plenty of vaccines available.”
According to COVID, Gonzales was often shared at home.
“We’ve seen some expansion in our school, some of our business. If possible, we encourage employers to return to their virtual work environment.”
The biggest job that both health departments have is to convince people about vaccinations that can control the disease. But that’s a difficult task Gonzales pointed out. “It’s COVID fatigue. And we all have it. I see my staff, they’re tired too … we’re stuck. We’re approaching. We’re 10%, If we could get 15% more people, it would be 72% to 85% to 90% of the vaccinated population. This is actually what we see, that is, our case rate. I will curve it. “
Related: Colorado State University will prepare more isolation rooms on campus as cases of COVID delta variants increase
..
