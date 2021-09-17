Uncontrollable vomiting due to increased use of marijuana, studies show





“They are writhing, holding their stomachs and complaining of severe abdominal pain and nausea,” said Dr. Sam Wang, a pediatric emergency medicine expert and toxicologist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital.

“After they vomit, they continue to vomit whatever is in the stomach, which can last for hours,” Wang said. “They often say they took a hot shower that burned them before they came to the ER, but that didn’t help.

“At that time, we know that there may be cases of cannabis hypersensitivity syndrome, or CHS.”

Cannabis hypersensitivity syndrome exploded in medical practice in 2004. Australian researcher I wrote about 19 chronic marijuana users who had repeated episodes of abdominal pain and vomiting. Researchers followed nine patients over time and found that when they stopped using cannabis, their symptoms disappeared, but when they resumed, they recurred. Curiously, more than half of the 19 people reported using very hot baths and showers to self-treat their symptoms. As the number of CHS cases increased, warm bathing as a home treatment became a recurring theme. “Patients often say,’You know, I always get this nausea and vomiting in the evening,'” said the king. “So they said to me,” I’m going to take a hot shower, and it gets better, and it happens again the next night. ” “It’s pretty universal to say that these patients really, really hot showers, or really hot baths, to improve their symptoms,” he said. Why is it so hot? “It’s not entirely clear,” said Wang, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in weeds, has access to the body’s pain receptors, so the theory is that extreme heat-distracting sensations interrupt the pain cycle and relieve symptoms. there is. To exacerbate the strangeness of the new disorder, marijuana plant THC and other cannabinoids have been used to relieve pain that paradoxically relieves nausea and vomiting in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. However, despite the popularity of marijuana as an analgesic Research results on its effectiveness are mixed. But why does the same compound relieve and cause pain? Among the myriad possibilities: Dosage level. Wang points out that THC is becoming more and more effective in today’s marijuana products. “It’s well documented that the amount of THC currently in cannabis has increased significantly,” Wang said. “The average in the 90’s was 4% or 5%. Currently, it ranges from 15% to 20% in Colorado.” Another mystery: Not all heavy users of weeds are affected by CHS. “It’s not entirely clear who tends to get it,” Wang said. “Is it a specific frequency or period of use? Is it a specific effect or a specific type of product? We do not have that data.” Research is uneven To fully understand, treat, and prevent new disorders, researchers need to record cases and compare symptoms. However, CHS is so new that it has become a “moving target” because it lacks medical diagnostics and insurance claim codes, Wang said. To conduct the study, scientists examine medical records of reported cases of repeated vomiting and compare them to the use of marijuana in the community. Wang and his colleagues did just that in 2014 when recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado. The use of medical marijuana has been legal since 2009. According to Wang’s analysis published in the journal JAMA Network Open on Friday, more than 800,000 vomiting cases were reported in Colorado between 2013 and 2018. This was an increase of about 29% since marijuana was legalized in the state. This rate was highest in counties that previously had no marijuana pharmacies. More than one-third of vomiting cases were people under the age of 25. “This is not a rare issue,” Wang said. “I know my colleagues ask about cannabis use when adolescents have periodic abdominal pain and vomiting. It’s a fairly common practice to see, diagnose and treat.” Anti-nausea and intravenous drip to combat dehydration caused by vomiting.But the patient also Immediate treatment consists of:Anti-nausea and intravenous drip to combat dehydration caused by vomiting.But the patient also Test battery To rule out other causes: blood and urine tests, expensive CT scans, unpleasant upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, gastric emptying tests, to name a few. For some children, those tests can be repeated many times. “For some of our children, this is the fifth ER visit in the last two months, with symptoms they can’t control,” Wang said. And if you wait too long for them to come, CHS can be life-threatening. “Whether it’s cannabis hypersensitivity syndrome or other viruses that cause cannabis vomiting, if released too long, it can cause electrolyte damage, shock, and organ failure. CHS is no exception. . “” Concerns about the future The data show that CHS is a national issue. Between 2005 and 2014, when only medical marijuana was legal in most states 2020 research Nearly one in five people hospitalized for cyclic vomiting in the United States reported co-use of cannabis. As of April, 17 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana for adults, and 30 states and some regions have enacted medical marijuana legislation. According to Pew Research Center .. According to Pew’s research, the majority of adults in the United States (60%) say that marijuana needs to be legal for medical and recreational purposes. With such support, more states could legalize weeds in the future. When they did, the king said he wanted people to take into account the potential dangers of cannabis, especially for young people. “Adolescents and young adults are increasingly concerned about habitual use and its impact on physical and mental health,” Wang said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/health/marijuana-vomiting-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos