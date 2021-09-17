COVID-19: UK records 32,651 new cases and 178 more deaths-8,068 inpatients | UK News





In the United Kingdom, an additional 32,651 cases of coronavirus and an additional 178 associated deaths have been recorded, and the number of COVID patients currently in hospital is 8,068. total Number of people in hospital When coronavirus In the UK, it has exceeded 8,000 in 10 of the last 11 days. Before that, the last time it exceeded 8,000 was in early March. NSFollow live COVID updates There were 1,106 people on this day last year COVID Patients reported in hospitals throughout the UK. The number of ventilator beds is currently 1,020 and has exceeded 1,000 daily since the last day of August. Before that, the last high number was in mid-March. The latest cases and deaths are compared to the 26,911 infections and 158 deaths confirmed yesterday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK is currently 134,983. Meanwhile, another 23,833 people received the first coronavirus vaccine, bringing the total to 48,528,901. An additional 63,999 people received the second vaccination, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people in the UK to 44,298,076. Official data released individually for the UK showed stable R numbers from 0.9 to 1.1. The R number hasn’t changed from last week’s estimate and seems to confirm yesterday’s UK Public Health Service assessment that the UK COVID situation is “stable.” The R number indicates how many people are infected with each coronavirus patient on average. Follow the Daily Podcast Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spree car Therefore, if the R value is 0.9 to 1.1, an average of 9 to 11 other people will be infected with the virus for every 10 people. If R is greater than 1, it means that the occurrence is increasing exponentially, and if it is less than 1, it means that the occurrence is decreasing. This figure is due to the announcement by the Secretary of Transportation of a major change in the UK’s overseas travel rules. Starting October 4, the current signaling system for red, amber and green countries will be deprecated and replaced with only one red list. Locations that are not on the Red List are considered green and suitable for travel. The amber list is gone. Also, from that day on, travelers will no longer have to take pre-departure tests to travel from abroad to the UK. Then, from the end of October, fully vaccinated passengers from countries other than the Red List will be able to replace the second day PCR test with a cheaper immunochromatography test.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-32-651-new-cases-and-178-further-deaths-with-8-068-patients-in-hospital-12410532 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

