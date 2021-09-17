Increasing Covid Levels Among British Schoolchildren, Data Shows | Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection levels are rising in British schoolchildren, data reveals, and it is estimated that more than one in 37 people in 7-11 years was infected with Covid last week.

Experts say the findings may be related to returning to school after summer vacation.of England Many schools returned home on September 1st or the next day.

According to the figures of the National Bureau of StatisticsBased on cotton swabs collected from randomly selected households, 1 in 80 people in the United Kingdom had Covid in the week leading up to September 11. In Wales it is 60, in Northern Ireland it is 1 in 75, and in Scotland it is 1 in 45.

Situation of Scotland There are particular concerns, such as the rapid increase in daily cases and the subsequent increase in hospitalizations.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on ThursdayAsked the ambulance crew for military assistance to help them experience intense pressure services, and predicted that challenges would remain “during Covid’s pressure and winter months.” Added.

However, according to ONS data, the rate of increase in the proportion of people tested positive now appears to be slowing in Scotland. This is the discovery of a chime with the recent decline in daily cases. According to government statistics 4,917 new cases were reported in Scotland on Wednesday, down from the highest of 7,065 reported on September 6.

Again, the ONS survey suggested differences in region and age group. The proportion of people who tested positive increased in the northwestern part of England and decreased in the West Midlands and eastern England, but trends were unclear in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, ONS warns that the proportion of children over the age of 70 remains the lowest, but the proportion of children in middle school is positive, with an increase among children over the age of 50. ..