King County Requests COVID-19 Vaccine or Tests Events, Restaurants





Seattle — Seattle and King County officials said Thursday that access to certain facilities and attendance at outdoor events would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Public Health – Dr. Jeff Duchin, Seattle and King County Health Officer, has issued an order. This will take effect on October 25th. To attend more than 500 outdoor events such as sporting events, or to visit indoor facilities such as museums, theaters, live music events, gyms, sporting events, conferences, etc. Negative is required. Convention. This order also applies in restaurants and bars. It does not affect outdoor dining, takeaway orders, grocery shopping, etc. Duchin said the move will protect customers and workers by providing safer space, protecting medical systems and preventing business closures. High levels of preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalization, and increased mortality from highly contagious delta mutants prompted orders. King County executive Dow Constantine and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan have upheld the order, according to a news release. “We have to act now and be bold to change the course of the virus and keep the community safe,” said Darkan. “After extensive involvement with community partners, small businesses, venues and hospitals, Seattle is proud to implement its immunization verification policy.” The requirements are similar to those recently enacted in New York, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Clallam and Jefferson counties in Washington. According to the Seattle Times, more than 150 restaurants and bars in King County already have some form of vaccination requirement. Also, members of King County of the Washington Nightlife Music Association, a coalition of independent music venues, last month called on government officials to implement immunization check obligations and the development of a state-wide vaccine verification system. .. Customers can use their vaccine card or photo of the vaccine card, medical records or documents from the vaccine provider, or a printed certificate from MyIRMobile.com to enter a facility that already requires vaccine certification. .. Anthony Anton, president and chief executive officer of the Washington Hospitality Association, said in a statement Thursday that the announcement created different standards for different types of dining places and most companies have no additional standards. “The data definitely show that COVID is ubiquitous, and policies to reduce it must be applied everywhere as well,” Anton said. Candies and sticks for a small number of people who do not want to be vaccinated in King County. “ He said the association would continue to be part of a science-based solution and urged those working to stop the coronavirus epidemic to be kind to hospitality workers. Duchin’s order is not permanent and will be reviewed within six months of its implementation date, officials said.

