Biden administration negotiates to buy 500 million Pfizer doses abroad

The Biden administration will negotiate with Pfizer to purchase another 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for donations abroad. This will bring the total number of donations planned to 1.15 billion, about one-tenth of the world’s needs. .. It was not immediately clear how long the donation would be made.

The deal is not final yet, but discussions will take place just in time for Biden’s global Covid-19 Summit as a bystander to the UN General Assembly next week. The president will use the summit to persuade other countries to stop domestic demand and instead focus on vaccination of poor countries that rely on donated shots.

Separately, White House officials spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the official announcement of the summit later on Friday, and Mr. Biden’s message to other countries is that the United States will do it alone. It cannot, should not, and must respect existing commitments that all countries should do.

The meeting with Pfizer was previously reported without details Washington postAlso, come because Mr. Biden has been accused of proposing booster shots for already vaccinated Americans, while poor country citizens have not even taken their first dose. An expert committee of the Food and Drug Administration met on Friday to discuss an application that would make Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus booster shots available in the United States.