Biden administration negotiates to buy 500 million Pfizer doses abroad
The Biden administration will negotiate with Pfizer to purchase another 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for donations abroad. This will bring the total number of donations planned to 1.15 billion, about one-tenth of the world’s needs. .. It was not immediately clear how long the donation would be made.
The deal is not final yet, but discussions will take place just in time for Biden’s global Covid-19 Summit as a bystander to the UN General Assembly next week. The president will use the summit to persuade other countries to stop domestic demand and instead focus on vaccination of poor countries that rely on donated shots.
Separately, White House officials spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the official announcement of the summit later on Friday, and Mr. Biden’s message to other countries is that the United States will do it alone. It cannot, should not, and must respect existing commitments that all countries should do.
The meeting with Pfizer was previously reported without details Washington postAlso, come because Mr. Biden has been accused of proposing booster shots for already vaccinated Americans, while poor country citizens have not even taken their first dose. An expert committee of the Food and Drug Administration met on Friday to discuss an application that would make Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus booster shots available in the United States.
Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Seiens refused to reveal details of the negotiations and how to help the 100 most needed countries became a “big topic” at a UN rally Said it would be.
World Health Organization asked world leaders Refrain from deploying boosters at least until the end of the yearFor the purpose of immunization 40% of the world population beginning. Its experts and others say they need a much more aggressive and comprehensive approach to combating a pandemic.
“The fragmented approach favors those who are the easiest to pay,” WHO’s top vaccine expert, Dr. Kate O’Brien, told reporters earlier this week. “Some countries are promoting booster programs with no evidence to support the need for a broader booster program for the general public,” she said, without naming the United States. At the same time, other people have not fully started vaccination of health care workers and high-risk groups. “
The summit, which Mr. Biden will convene on Wednesday, will be the largest gathering of heads of state dedicated to dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Previous rallies included much smaller groups of leaders, such as groups from seven countries.
White House officials said Biden aimed to inject a new sense of urgency into the fight against the pandemic and “make a bigger tent” for those and groups who promised to end the pandemic. Pharmaceutical companies, philanthropists and non-governmental organizations are invited to participate.
Officials said Mr Biden wanted to form an agreement on a broad framework for action, including specific goals for vaccination. Officials provided some details, saying that the exact goals are still under discussion.
But the White House Draft document Earlier this week, we will meet with invitees calling for vaccination of 70% of the world’s population by the time the United Nations reunites in September next year.
Experts estimate that 11 billion doses are needed to achieve widespread global immunity to the coronavirus. The United States has already promised to send more than 600 million doses abroad and is working to expand production in this country and abroad, especially in India.
But global health advocates say donating doses is not enough.They hope that Mr. Biden will create manufacturing hubs in many other countries and encourage vaccine makers to share their technology as part of a broader program similar to the previous one. President George W. Bush created to address the global AIDS epidemic..
Whitehouse officials who discussed Mr Biden’s summit plan argued that the United States could do both. In an interview earlier this week, Dr. Anthony S. Forch, Biden’s chief adviser to the coronavirus and the driving force behind Mr. Bush’s emergency plan to rescue AIDS, promised that the administration would do more. He said he was.
“We are trying to find the best way to run a truly fully influential program,” said Dr. Forch, building a manufacturing plant abroad to prepare for a future pandemic. It may be a reasonable step, but he said it couldn’t happen. Fast enough to finish this. “We want to do more, but we’re trying to understand what the right and best approach is.”
Achieving specific global immunization goals has so far proven to be difficult. Covax, a UN-sponsored vaccine distribution program, launched this month Forecast of doses available in 2021.. So far, only 20 percent of people in poor middle-income countries have been vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine.
At the same time, much of the world’s vaccine supply comes from China, which is generally considered less effective than that used in the United States.
Part of the global vaccine shortage is due to the domestic needs of potential donor countries. Some Asian countries impose tariffs and other trade restrictions on Covid vaccines that delay vaccination abroad. India has banned the export of Covid vaccines and blocked the distribution of doses from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker.
In a briefing with reporters earlier this week, Loyce Pace, head of the Federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Global Affairs Department, paid particular attention to the government’s efforts with India to lift the export ban.
“We continue to work together, especially with the Government of India, on their trajectory to support the production of vaccines worldwide,” said Pace.
