16 new deaths, 1,999 new cases





Boston (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 16 newly confirmed deaths and 1,999 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily: 15 new deaths, 2,716 new cases

Total number of COVID cases by age 0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years old: 4,911

30-39 years old: 3,549

40-49 years old: 2,616

50-59 years old: 2,435

60-69 years old: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80 years and over: 499 test According to the Public Health Service, 124,355 new tests were performed, with a total of 27,451,761 molecular tests. National Guard to help Massachusetts bus driver shortage

Antigen test: A total of 9,926 new individuals are positive and a total of 1,879,070 tests have been reported. The 7-day average positive rate is 2.30% hospitalization Currently, 675 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 173 are in the intensive care unit, and 97 are intubated. There are reportedly 213 out of 675 fully vaccinated patients. Confirmed COVID cases New case: 1,999

Total number: 736,279

New Death: 16

Total deaths: 18,046 Police blame for failing to find a dead veterinarian on Massachusetts VA campus

Possible cases of COVID New case: 149

Total number of cases: 52,496

New death: 0

Total deaths: 378 Berkshire County Newly confirmed case: 21

Total number of confirmed cases: 7,788

New death: 1

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 310 Hampden County Newly confirmed case: 304

Total number of confirmed cases: 60,233

New death: 4

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 1,589 Hampshire County Newly confirmed case: 107

Total number of confirmed cases: 10,715

New death: 0

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 307 Franklin County Newly confirmed case: 14

Total number of confirmed cases: 3,042

New death: 0

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 115 Higher education There were 775 new cases last week, with a total of 20,297 COVID-19 cases confirmed in higher education institutions. Last week, 265,392 new tests were reported, for a total of 9,067,536.

