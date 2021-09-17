Biden signs an executive order to add scabies to the list of quarantineable illnesses after outbreaks among Afghan refugees detained in the United States





Afghan flights, many operated by commercial airlines, come to the United States from military bases in Germany and Qatar. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a question to the National Security Council, saying, “The presidential order is measles on the list of diseases for which (Ministry of Health and Social Welfare) and the CDC are authorized to issue federal quarantine orders. Require individuals who have been diagnosed with measles or who have been exposed to measles to self-isolate to protect public health. “This measure was taken at the request of public health authorities, citing cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States and some past outbreaks of measles in recent years.” Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious complications. It was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. However, travelers continue to bring the virus to the United States, leading to regional spread and outbreaks among unvaccinated people. White House spokesman Jen Psaki said last week that anyone found to have measles was quarantined, and arriving Afghans need to be vaccinated against measles to enter the country. Said. Measles, mumps and rubella vaccines have been given to Afghans at US military installations. Measles, mumps and rubella vaccines are currently being given to Afghans at US military installations, Pusaki said. She added that the government is looking for ways to vaccinate people abroad. Individuals are also provided with the Covid-19 vaccine and are being tested for the virus. The Biden administration continues to work on ways to safely investigate and resettle thousands of people fleeing the Taliban who hijacked Afghanistan this summer. The Pentagon Inspector General is currently assessing the military process for screening and tracking Afghan refugees this month, including individuals flagged as a safety risk. Last month’s Pentagon Admitted Unsanitary conditions at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a base where US troops temporarily stationed thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/biden-measles-quarantinable-diseases/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos