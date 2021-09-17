LDH currently operates six monoclonal antibody therapy sites





Baton Rouge, Louisiana (September 17, 2021) — The Louisiana Health Department currently operates six federal-backed monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) treatment sites, with seven additional sites by next weekend. We are planning to open it. Each site is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm and each site can serve more than 150 patients daily. These are not carry-on sites. Your healthcare provider must schedule your appointment. The federally supported mAb sites in operation as of September 17 are: Large lot: 404 N. Canal St., Thibodaux, LA 70301

Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy. , Lake Charles, LA 70607

Diak Creek Bird Regional Hospital: 810 S. 10th St., Leesville, LA 71496

Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722

Rain Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578

Rapids Coliseum Parking: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303 The dates and locations of additional sites set to open are: Saturday, September 18

State Farm Building: 24 Accent Drive, Monroe, LA 71203 Monday, September 20

Black Ham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Houma City Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma, LA 70360

Louisiana Fairgrounds: 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109

Moore House General Hospital: 323 W. Walnut Ave., Bastrop, LA 71220 Thursday, September 23

DeQuincy Ballfield: 97 Bond Road, DeQuincy, LA 70633 Saturday, September 25

1316 LA 6, Louisiana Campti 71411 Louisiana received the first allocation of monoclonal antibody on November 12, 2020 and immediately began administration to positive symptomatic patients. In addition to federally backed sites, there are 143 state-wide providers that have received shipments of mAbs that can be administered as a treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced artificial antibodies that can mimic the response of the human immune system to infection. mAb is designed to block virus attachment and invasion of human cells, thus neutralizing the virus responsible for COVID-19. Patient must be referred by a doctor or other healthcare provider To facilities that provide mAb therapy, such as hospitals and infusion centers. People without a health care provider will be referred by emergency medical care, community clinics, emergency departments, hospitalists, etc. Patients who test positive for the COVID-19 virus should discuss with their healthcare provider to determine if they are eligible for mAb treatment and discuss potential benefits and side effects. Monoclonal antibody therapy can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients who are at least 12 years of age and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds) within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. ), And at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and / or hospitalization. The federal government has created a searchable national map showing where monoclonal antibody therapeutics have been shipped under the FDA EUA authorities within the past few weeks. The scalable map can be found at https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/therapeutics-distribution. The call center can be used to answer questions in 1-877-332-6585 (English) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish) and provide information related to mAb treatment. Eligibility criteria To be eligible for mAb treatment, patients must meet all of the following: Positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecule / PCR or antigen)

Within 10 days of the onset of symptoms

Over 12 years old and weigh over 40 kilograms (88 pounds)

High risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and / or hospitalization The patient is reminded that the procedure takes at least 2 hours. This includes 30 minutes to receive the injection, followed by 1.5 hours of observation. Patients taking the drug should take it regularly before treatment. You can eat it before treatment. For more information on mAbs, please visit: This site.. ————————————————– ———-

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Click to access the newsroom or report a typo / correction here.. Apply A newsletter emailed to your inbox. Choose from the following options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers Follow us on twitter Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Subscribe to YouTube channel

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/news/covering-louisiana/ldh-now-operating-6-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-sites The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos