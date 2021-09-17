Pa.The Imminent Dementia Care Crisis, By Number | State





Spotlight PA Is an independent, nonpartisan news room run by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive / The Patriot-News, TribLIVE / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletter.. Experts warn that Pennsylvania is facing a serious long-term care crisis. Incidences of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia continue to rise, state readiness plans continue to stagnate, and exorbitant costs of long-term care are squeezing state and family budgets alike. Spotlight PA and Public Source I saw a very high stake in PennsylvaniaIs one of the oldest populations in the United States and is numerous, showing both the urgency of the issue, the pace of the ice age of response, and the amount behind the “public health crisis with the impending financial crisis.” I found the statistics. The prominent numbers are: Delay action Seven: Years from the state-consigned plan outlined action items to prepare for and respond to the growing dementia crisis in Pennsylvania. 8: Number of action items (Of the nine selected) Not yet completed or started yet a lot 1,500: Number of board-certified geriatric psychiatrists nationwide 6 million: Number of Alzheimer’s disease patients nationwide 13 million: Estimated number of Alzheimer’s disease patients nationwide by 2050 Kea Crunch 320,000: Predicted number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease in Pennsylvania by 2025 61,760: The number of cases that are likely to be severe is Based on NIH-funded research, And likely to require full-time dementia-specific services at long-term care facilities 17,157: Current capabilities of full-time dementia-specific services within Pennsylvania state-approved long-term care facilities Need a gap 21,290: Increased numbers of Pennsylvania Medicaid and Medicare recipients with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia disorders between 2015 and 2020 $ 50: According to the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association, which represents commercial facilities, Medicaid’s reimbursement in Nursing Homes (the main payer of dementia care services in nursing homes) is in short supply per resident per day. Limited support 4,564: Number of people receiving refunds from the Pennsylvania Caregiver Assistance Program in 2020 500,000: Estimated number of unpaid family caregivers across the state Sticker shock $ 58,692: Average Annual Cost of Personal Memory Care in Pennsylvania $ 34,352: Average annual income per individual in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Census Bureau Hidden cost $ 3.7 billion: According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the amount spent each year through the Medicaid program for Alzheimer’s care in Pennsylvania $ 10 billion: Pennsylvania claims that the value of unpaid care provided annually to loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia indicates a much higher need for state-sponsored services. While you are here … If you learn something from this story, pay it in advance and become a member of Spotlight PA So someone else can do it in the future spotlightpa.org/donate.. Spotlight PA is funded by Basics And readers like you Those who work on accountability journalism to get results.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/state/pa-s-looming-dementia-care-crisis-by-the-numbers/article_46bf4a5d-f3d9-5992-8bc6-5e2d34f23891.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos