Five Oregons hospitalized after trying to treat COVID-19 with roundworm killers
According to the Oregon Toxicology Center at Oregon Health & Science University, five Oregonians were hospitalized for misusing the anthelmintic ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
The patient had symptoms such as dizziness, balance problems, changes in blood pressure, and seizures. Two became very ill and were admitted to the intensive care unit. There is no reliable scientific evidence to support the idea that ivermectin has any effect on COVID-19.
Between August 1st and September 14th, the Oregon Poison Center saw 25 patients who became ill due to deliberate misuse of ivermectin. Medicine counter form.
These hospitalizations occurred during the worst ever COVID-19 surge in Oregon. Since early August, hospitals have been dealing with a plethora of patients, and some have had to provide ration care. Hospital managers and state officials are asking people to avoid unnecessary risks in order to make them available to those who need hospital beds.
“COVID-19 is a catastrophic disease that can be very scary, but the general public does not need to use potentially dangerous drugs to fight it.
Ivermectin is called a mysterious drug, but that doesn’t mean it cures all illnesses. I’m really good at killing one type of roundworm that infects humans, animals and plants. Some can cause mild stomach problems and skin rashes. Others cause debilitating illnesses such as river blindness. Diseases caused by roundworms are some of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.
Roundworms are a type of animal called nematodes, which vary in size from microscopic to 3 feet long, but most are on the smaller side. Evolutionarily, roundworms are more closely associated with humans than viruses, bacteria, and even plants. Ivermectin is very good at killing roundworms and related animals. All that is needed to cure blindness in the river is an annual dose of ivermectin.
That is why it is surprising that ivermectin will be the latest unfounded treatment for COVID-19. Some medications that treat one will later be found to treat others, but it is never advisable to take medications that can kill flies and worms in a single dose for several weeks in a row. can not. Use a commercial version for horses, especially if the drug is being taken without the supervision of a doctor.
There is an overwhelming scientific consensus that ivermectin cannot be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Initially, the drug was popularized as COVID-19. Treatment is Withdrawn due to plagiarism and data tampering..
Researchers have investigated the idea that ivermectin can be used as an antiviral drug for several years. However, these tests were performed “in vitro” in the lab. That is, it was performed in the lab using human cells.So far, they Results have never been reproduced in live animal studies.. This is not surprising. Most drugs that work in the lab don’t really work.In fact, most of the drugs that go through animal testing and go on to human clinical trials Will not work.. That’s part of the reason why finding a new drug is so difficult.
As ivermectin is not an effective treatment or prevention of COVID-19, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a recommendation stating that treatment for COVID-19 should not be prescribed as case reports increase. The World Health Organization and other public health organizations around the world have issued similar statements.
If you or anyone you know gets sick after taking ivermectin, please contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.
