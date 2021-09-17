Do you get COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time?Yes it’s safe

Share on Pinterest Both influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine are essential to protect against illness.Getty Images

The flu shot campaign is in line with the Biden administration’s plan to require people from companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

CDC Confirmed There is no problem if you inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine at the same time.

Experts say the combination of COVID-19 and the flu virus “can be quite deadly”, especially for high-risk groups of people.

Everyone knows how important COVID-19 vaccination is, but now that the cold climate is back, it’s time to think about the flu.

The flu shot campaign is in line with the Biden administration’s plan to require companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

Health officials hope that this plan will lead to a significant increase in COVID-19 vaccination. Currently, only about 54% of people in the United States are fully immune to COVID-19.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon decide whether most people in the United States will start taking COVID-19 booster shots.

After the very mild flu season last year, many may wonder if it is essential to get a flu shot this year. Vaccine doses are usually spaced apart, so some people are worried about receiving two doses during the same visit. We talked to experts about what we need to know.