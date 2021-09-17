A horse in Onondaga County dies of West Nile fever.Plan to spray pesticides





West Nile virus killed horses in Lysander, New York-Onondaga County, health officials said. The virus, which spreads from infected mosquito bites, was detected in horses in the town of Lysander by the Wadsworth Institute of the New York State Department of Health, health commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said in a news release on Friday. According to Gupta, no West Nile virus was found in mosquito surveillance traps in areas with horses. She said the county health department plans to step up catches in the area and carry out truck spraying after 7 pm on Monday. According to Gupta, if the weather or wind conditions are bad, the spray will be applied on the next appropriate day. Residents of the spray area will also be notified by phone 911 emergency notification system.. Residents living in the spray area are required to: After spraying on the area, stay indoors and keep the windows closed for an hour.

If possible, keep your pet indoors.

Set the window air conditioner to circulate the room air. It is safe to use the central air conditioner.

Cover the outdoor garden, rinse the vegetables before eating.

Be sure to put children’s toys, outdoor furniture, and clothes for outdoor clothes inside. If you leave your toys or clothes outdoors, wash them thoroughly with soap and water and wash your clothes before wearing them.

If you are driving while spraying, close the car windows and vents. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health reported that West Nile fever was found in a pool of mosquitoes from a trap near Cicero Swamp, according to Gupta. She said no eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was found in Onondaga County this year. A sample of mosquitoes collected in Oswego County tested positive for West Nile fever in early September. So far, Three horses from the same farm in Oswego County I died in EEE this year. Most people Infected with WNV According to Gupta, there are no symptoms. She said that one in five mild cases could develop fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, or a rash. According to Gupta, people with severe illness usually suffer from high fever, sudden headaches, stiff neck, changes in mental status, and inflammation of the brain or spinal cord membrane (encephalitis or meningitis). People over the age of 60 and those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, or high blood pressure, or who have had an organ transplant are at greatest risk of developing severe illness. Overall, mosquito populations in surveillance traps remain at average this season, but recent heavy rains and heat have led to higher-than-normal mosquito populations during this period, Gupta said. .. According to Gupta, the Onondaga County Health Department is in close contact with the New York State Department of Health and Environmental Protection. For more information on personal protection measures against mosquitoes, please visit: www.ongov.net/health/env/mosquitoes.html Alternatively, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Onondaga County Health Department (315-435-1649). Staff writer James McLendon covers the latest news, crime and public safety. Do you have tips, story ideas, questions or comments? Do you want to contact him at 914-204-2815 [email protected]..

