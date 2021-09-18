First-year human West Nile virus case confirmed in Lahoyaman, 53 years old





< class=""> Mosquitoes can carry the West Nile virus.Image via Twitter, San Diego County The 53-year-old San Diego County resident is the county that is the first human case of West Nile virus to occur locally this year. Health and Welfare Agency It was announced on Friday. The Lahoya man has been hospitalized but is expected to recover. There were one West Nile virus case in San Diego County in 2020, three in 2019, and two in 2018. The West Nile virus can infect people by native San Diego County mosquitoes of certain species that eat infected birds and animals first and then bite them. At least 80% of people infected with the West Nile virus are unaware of it and have no symptoms. About one in five infected people develop symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, malaise, skin rash, and glandular swelling. One in 150 infected people develops a serious illness. The county’s public health and environmental hygiene authorities say that the best way for people to protect themselves from the virus is in the county’s “Prevention, protection, reporting“Guidelines. This guideline first bites infected individuals from mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus and invasive Aedes mosquitoes that can transmit tropical diseases such as Zika fever, dengue fever, and chikungunya fever, and then non-infected individuals. It also helps the county to protect themselves if they bite. .. The county recommends throwing away or removing water-retaining items inside and outside the house, such as plant pans, gutters, buckets, trash cans, toys, old tires, and wheelbarrows. Freely available by contacting the county’s vector control program, mosquitofish can be used to control mosquito breeding in backyard water sources such as unused pools, ponds, fountains and horse valleys. People can protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases by wearing long sleeves and trousers or by using repellents outdoors. People should use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil or IR3535. You also need to make sure that your window and door screens are in good condition and secured to keep out insects. Residents should report increased or neglected green pools of mosquito activity and other sources of mosquito breeding, and dead birds (dead crows, crows, jays, hawks, owls) to Environmental Health. Vector control program Call 858-694-2888 or send an email to vector @ sdcounty.ca.gov. Residents should also report whether they have been bitten by mosquitoes during the day or have found mosquitoes that match the description of Aedes aegypti. City News Service contributed to this article.

