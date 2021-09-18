Massachusetts reports an additional 2,024 cases as the FDA panel rejected most people’s Pfizer COVID booster shots.





Massachusetts reported an increase in COVID-19 levels this week as it reported 2,024 new cases on Friday and returned to 704 COVID hospitalizations. The state has continued to surge in COVID, which began after the pandemic hit a low at the end of June and began to rise after July 4. Unlike previous surges before vaccination became widespread, this is rising slowly but has been going on for a long time. Of the 704 hospitalizations, 176 were in the intensive care unit and 98 were intubated. A total of 217 (about 31%) are groundbreaking hospitalizations among fully vaccinated individuals. The remaining 69% are unvaccinated or have only one of the two-dose vaccines. The 7-day positive rate for the new test dropped to 2.26% on Friday after dropping to 2.3% the day before. Friday, FDA Vaccine and Related Biopharmacy Advisory Board Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots rejected Instead, it is recommended to the general public only for those who are currently 65 years of age or older and who are at high risk of COVID. The potential for booster shots greatly helps health professionals and civil servants fight delta variants of the virus, which have proven to be much more contagious than the COVID virus that first swept the world. That’s what I wanted. Currently, about 65% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated, and vaccinated individuals test positive, but unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals. Make up the majority of new infections and hospitalizations. Mass Live Analysis of COVID Vaccination Data According to the Massachusetts Public Health Service, about 60% of newly reported infections in the state are unvaccinated infections. About 60% to 75% of hospitalized patients People who test positive for the virus are not completely vaccinated. At a press conference in Worcester on Friday, Mayor Joseph Petty said the second-largest city in the state of increasing cases and hospitalizations is skyrocketing, primarily for unvaccinated individuals. rice field. “We are now firmly in the third wave of COVID-19. The delta variant is contagious as expected. We are all paying for the unvaccinated decision.” Said Petty. A study published Thursday and reported in the journal Nature Older Israelis who have been vaccinated three times with the COVID-19 vaccine are far more likely to test positive for the virus or develop severe COVID than Israelis who have only been vaccinated twice. Indicates low. “This is a very strong result,” Susan Elenberg, a biostatistician at the University of Pennsylvania at Philadelphia, told Nature. She supported the booster and added that the data may be the most robust she has ever seen. However, some scientists are not convinced that every population needs a booster. Massachusetts reported 16 new deaths on Friday. The number of deaths has declined sharply since the beginning of vaccination, but in the past month it has begun to increase slightly from single digits per day to more than 10 people.

