People with Chronic Diseases Highest Risk for Covid Even After Jab | Coronavirus

People with chronic illnesses such as Down’s syndrome and dementia remain most vulnerable to Covid-19 after vaccination.

The study is based on data from more than 6.9 million vaccinated adults, of whom 5.2 million are both vaccinated and vaccinated against hospitalization in almost all groups. It turns out that strong protection is provided. However, data-based risk calculators show that some groups may remain at specific risks and benefit from treatments such as booster vaccine doses and monoclonal antibodies.

Studies show that people with Down syndrome have an approximately 13-fold increased risk of death from Covid-19 compared to the general population, but those with dementia and Parkinson’s disease have a 2-fold increased risk of death after vaccination. Part of the increased risk is believed to be, for example, due to exposure by people who have come into contact with caregivers.

Carol Coupland, a professor of primary care medical statistics at the University of Nottingham and a senior researcher at Oxford University, said: “

Aziz Sheikh, a professor of primary care research and development and director of the Asher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said that in some groups the increased risk was due to increased exposure to Covid-19, but down. Patients with syndrome have additional underlying vulnerabilities. “People need to look into this group because it’s still a fairly major risk group,” he said.

The study found that older people and men in the population, as well as those from India and Pakistan, are at greater risk. Also at greater risk are those who have been deprived of their background, those who have been immunosuppressed, and those who live in long-term care facilities.

The findings published in the British Medical Journal will be used in an updated version of the NHS Risk Prediction Tool. The GP is currently used to calculate the risk of patients undergoing medical examination. Scientists led by a team at Oxford University will also make the tool available to scholars online, but said that this version does not come with clinical guidance.

The new algorithm predicts those at greatest risk of severe Covid-19 results more than 14 days after the second vaccination, where substantial immunity is expected to develop.

Researchers will use new tools to make more informed decisions about shields for those who feel at high risk, and to inform policies and clinical decisions about booster vaccine doses and monoclonal antibodies. I hope there is a possibility.

Scientists used a national dataset from general practice, vaccination, PCR testing, death registration, and hospitalization data. This sample included 2,031 Covid-19 deaths and 1,929 Covid-19-related hospitalizations, of which 81 deaths and 71 hospitalizations occurred more than 14 days after the second vaccination. bottom. Based on this, the researchers created a score to calculate the risk of people hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 after one or two vaccinations.

This study does not consider factors that may affect exposure to Covid-19, such as the number of people who share a profession or home.

Professor Hippisley-Cox said: “Individual risk always depends on individual choices and prevalence of current disease, but we hope that this new tool will help with decision sharing and more personalized risk assessment.”