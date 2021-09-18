FDA advisors recommend Pfizer COVID boosters only for people over the age of 65 or at riskExBulletin

Health
FDA advisors recommend Pfizer COVID boosters only for people over the age of 65 or at risk
An independent expert committee recommends that the Food and Drug Administration should not allow Pfizer to give Pfizer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans over the age of 16.
Mary Louise Kelly, Host:
Pfizer’s request to provide a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans over the age of 16 has been hit by strong headwinds today.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
Kathleen Hayes: Dr. Pearlman voted against. Dr. Guns voted against it. Dr. Meissner voted against it. Dr. Levi …
Kelly: Well, of the outside experts advising the FDA on vaccines, I voted 16-2 against Pfizer’s request. Then I looked back and approved another plan.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
HAYES: Dr. Pearlman-Yes. Dr. Guns-Yes. Dr. Meissner-Yes.
KellyExBulletin’s Joe Parka listened to the panel’s eight-hour virtual conference today. He survived, and he now joins us and tells us what happened.
Hey, Joe.
Joe Parka, Byline: Hey, Mary-Louise.
Kelly: What is this panel-approved alternative plan?
Parka: As you said, Pfizer wanted to change the license to be able to provide the COVID vaccine-COVID vaccine for people 16 years and older at least 6 months after completing two doses. Regimen that provides booster shots of. But Paul Offit of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital captured what many were thinking.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
Paul Offit: It is required to approve this as a triple dose vaccine for people over 16 years of age, but it is clear that a third dose to younger people is worth it when compared to older people. There is no evidence. If it is not worth it, the risks can outweigh the benefits.
Parka: And they-instead of the panel approving it, booster doses should be provided not only to people over the age of 65, but also to people who are at high risk of serious illness for some health condition or for some reason. Their work harms them like health care workers.
Kelly: And let’s take a look at some of the data they were considering. What were the main points in favor of approving the booster?
PALCA: Well, there is a lot of data that antibody levels decrease over time, and if you give a booster shot or a third shot, you can send those antibody levels to the antibody level immediately after the second dose. .. Probably when receiving a high degree of vaccination. Then, people who were vaccinated long ago had these breakthrough infections, and in some cases severe breakthrough infections, compared to those who were more vaccinated. There was also data from Israel showing that it is likely to be present, suggesting that vaccine protection has been worn out recently.
Kelly: And what about the opposite case, where the risks may outweigh the benefits, just like when I heard Paul Offit talking there?
Parka: Well, with any kind of vaccine, you want to make sure that what you’re getting is worth putting-that is, there’s no risk of being hurt by the vaccine if you don’t take it, so consider There is always something to do. And you want to make sure you’re getting something to expose yourself to all sorts of risks. And while they felt that there was no benefit and the risk was small, it was not completely insignificant. And more importantly, it wasn’t really well characterized. Therefore, they wanted to see more data.
Kelly: This wasn’t an FDA decision, as it’s worth remembering. This was a decision of a committee of external experts to advise the FDA. What happened now?
Parka: Well, I think the FDA will make you think about this for a long time. I don’t think this is the result they expected. It sounded like they were trying to issue an emergency use authorization for this amended proposal. However, there are also committees that advise the CDC, who can consider later in the week and make some suggestions as to who should be vaccinated and what the situation is.
Kelly: Joe Parka from NPR.
Thank you, Joe.
Parka: You are welcome.
