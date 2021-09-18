Health
One of the new local cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, found in large numbers at vaccination hubs
There was one new case of COVID-19 acquired locally overnight in Queensland. This is due to the large number of people gathering at the vaccination hub for the large-scale promotion of Pfizer Jab today.
The incident was quarantined at home after being linked to the Sunnybank cluster in Brisbane and was not infected in the community.
Health Minister Yvette Darth said it was “great news.”
“This will bring up to 11 people in this cluster. This person has been quarantined at home for the entire duration of the infection. This is great news. That’s all about our contact tracing and quarantine.” She said.
The state government’s super vaccination weekend is underway, with 38 community hubs across the state accepting carry-on and providing Pfizer vaccine to everyone over the age of 12.
Ms. D’Ath was speaking at the Vaccination Hub at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Boondall and said people were lining up there from 4am.
“The site is reaching capacity.”
The Minister of Health said he was “proud” of the turnout at the state’s vaccination hub.
“We asked you to roll up, we asked you to get vaccinated, and you absolutely came out in numbers,” she said.
“We’ve been vaccinated on average about 15 to 20,000 over the weekend, and we hope to more than double that number this weekend.”
“I’ve heard that some of our sites are already full … so the Logan Entertainment Center is now blocking walk-ins and redirecting people to other sites.”
Chief Health Officer Janet Young said that everyone in the jab this weekend may not have the opportunity to do so.
“Not everyone gets a chance this weekend because the turnout is incredible and much higher than I’ve ever wanted,” she said.
Dr. Young urged Queenslanders to use weekend vaccinations to get vaccinated.
“Keep moving forward, the sooner we can get vaccinated, the faster we can defeat this virus.
“So far, we’ve been really effective because many great people are blocking the virus from Queensland, but it’s coming … we all need to make sure it’s protected. There is, “she said.
Ms. D’Ath said the state is looking for ways to secure more vaccines.
“There is still only a certain amount of supply across the state. Providing vaccines to everyone in Queenslander is not enough,” she said.
“If you can’t get vaccinated today, rest assured that we’ll give people the opportunity. We hope Queensland will get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The incident recorded overnight is the father’s “work contact” in the first Sunnybank Cluster incident, which began after a 13-year-old girl was infected with the virus from a visitor in New South Wales.
Dr. Young thanked his family for supporting Queensland Health with contact details.
“He was so kind to us that he gave us the names and details of all his contacts so we were able to put them in quarantine,” said Dr. Young.
Truck Driver Protocol Review
Ms. D’Ath said the government is still considering an “enhanced” freight protocol for truck drivers coming to the state.
“The Transport Trunks office returned to industry stakeholders yesterday afternoon to discuss some of the ideas we have,” she said.
Since August 24, 11 truck drivers visiting Queensland have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We want to balance the safety of the community with the safety of the driver. The driver needs to be able to stop and take a break and get out of the taxi and move around,” says Das. Said.
