The only reasons for exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia are:

British Columbia Issue guidelines Summary of valid contraindications and postponements COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccination in the state.

There are two types of COVID vaccines available in BC: mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) and viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca).

The state states that there is only one medical contradiction to the availability of the COVID vaccine, which is "the history of anaphylactic reactions to both the components of the mRNA and adenoviral vector vaccines (ie polyethylene glycol and polysorbate 80)".

















However, the state states that there are several medical reasons that a person may be postponed for a long period of time with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those receiving "anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody or recovering plasma (excluding tocilizumab or sarilumab) for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19" will be deferred from receiving the COVID vaccine for at least 90 days.

















People diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome are postponed until they are completely recovered from the disease and for 90 days from the date of diagnosis.

If someone is diagnosed with myocarditis or pericarditis by a doctor after the first dose of the vaccine and no other cause has been identified, that person will be postponed until more information about the risk of recurrence is available. Will be done. The state says the event can be reported to health officials.

If you suspect hypersensitivity or non-anaphylactic allergies to the COVID-19 vaccine component, it is advisable to consult an allergist before vaccination.

People who experience "serious adverse events" after the first dose of the COVID vaccine should wait for "recommendations for further vaccination by a health physician".

















The state states that the following reasons are consistent with obtaining the COVID vaccine in BC:

History of anaphylactic response to previous doses of mRNA or adenoviral vector vaccine. Someone may get a second dose using a different type of vaccine.

A history of anaphylactic reactions to any component of a type of vaccine. Someone may get another type of vaccine.

History of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia after previous administration of the adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine. Someone may get the mRNA vaccine.

History of capillary leak syndrome. Someone may get the mRNA vaccine.

A history of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with thrombocytopenia or heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) unrelated to adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccination. Someone may get the mRNA vaccine.

Postponements or inconsistencies associated with the COVID vaccine “must be reported for evaluation through a formal process for public health reviews and recommendations for subsequent administration,” the state said.

BC has begun the first phase of its vaccine card program.

Access to “discretionary” social and entertaining events requires proof of immunization with a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A second proof will be required from October 24th.

When using BC vaccine card, You can view the QR code you receive if you have a smartphone or view the printout.

People under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccine card because they are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Businesses can scan a QR code using a QR reader such as a smartphone or tablet, or visually verify their personal card and identity.

