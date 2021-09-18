Why NWT’s Vaccine Controversial Indigenous Women Decided to Get a Jab

When the COVID-19 vaccine became available in the north, Jessica Deliary wasn’t convinced she was going to get it.

“I was a little hesitant because of the speed at which it was created,” said a resident of Deta, an indigenous community just outside Yellowknife. “”[W]I don’t know exactly what’s in it [it] I don’t know what will happen or what the long-term side effects will be. And they were real, real concerns to me, especially as I expected. “

The five mothers asked several doctors if the vaccine was safe during pregnancy. Some said yes, others said it might be a good idea to stick to the gut sensation and wait.

Deleary was also concerned about how the vaccine was pushed into the small indigenous NWT community.

Jessica Deliary and partner Duncan Sangris from Detah, Northwest Territories. (Submitted by Jessica Deleary)

“Historically in Canada, there have been many experiments with indigenous communities and indigenous children, so I was a little worried about how it was imposed on the small NWT indigenous communities,” she said. I did.

After discussing with her partner who was hesitant about the vaccine, she decided to get the Moderna vaccine on September 9, about two weeks after giving birth to her fifth child.

What turned the scale over for her?

“I really wanted to be able to protect [my family] I will do my best — both myself and my partner. “

Vaccination rate is different

Health and elected officials have consistently called on NWT residents to be vaccinated since the Moderna vaccine became available on the territory shortly before the New Year. And as the virus settled in different communities, they became more and more urgent.

“The most important thing you can do to keep our community safe is to get vaccinated,” Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels said at a press conference the day after a containment order was issued in his community. Told.

At NWT, the Moderna vaccine is available for children ages 18 and older, and Pfizer shots are available for children ages 12-17.

Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels said that vaccination is the most important thing residents can do to keep their communities safe. (Gabriella Panza-Bertrandy / CBC)

The region is one of the highest vaccine intakes in the country and is said to be the highest among people over the age of 12 who received the first dose. CBC vaccine tracker..

As of September 14, 76% of the eligible population over the age of 12 was fully vaccinated in the Northwest Territories and 81% were partially vaccinated. Regional statistics show..

However, the number varies greatly from community to community.

Yellowknife, Ndiro and Data have additional public health measures in place to control the outbreak of COVID-19 and the spread of the disease, with 80% of the target population fully vaccinated.

In Behchokǫ̀, which has been ordered to contain, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased daily since September 8 and has increased to 29 as of Tuesday. The latest figures show that only 58% of the population is fully vaccinated and 67% is partially vaccinated.

Vaccination rates vary across the Northwest Territories. In the red community, it is less than 50% of the 12 vaccinated population and in the orange community it is 50-66%. The yellow ones are 66-75% and the green ones are 75%. (NWT COVID-19 Dashboard)

The number of cases has also steadily increased in the neighboring Watty community since September 10, when the first cases were reported under containment orders. As of Tuesday, there are 20 cases. 65% of the people there are fully vaccinated and 75% are partially vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are also different for sarts emerging from the peak COVID-19 outbreak, which increased to 249 cases. It ranges from the lowest 34% full and 69% partial vaccinations at Fort Good Hope to the highest 75% full and 87% partial vaccinations at Turita.

In other communities in the region, the percentage of fully vaccinated people ranges from 49 percent (Wrigley) to 88 percent (Ulukhaktok).

One community within the territory has fully vaccinated the entire population. Kakisa is a designated authority in the South Slave Region, southeast of Fort Providence, with a population of approximately 36.

Protect vulnerable people

Deleary said the problem was not knowing what the vaccines were, but she said she had been vaccinated with other vaccines in her lifetime and neither she nor her parents knew what they were.

“And I’m fine,” she said.

She added that it is important for people to do everything they can to protect their loved ones, and their elders and children — “You know, NS The most vulnerable in our community. “

She said it’s a shame that one person has Died of COVID-19 At NWT, she hopes it never happens again.

“I really encourage everyone who can get [a shot] “Doing so is great for all of us,” says Deleary.

“I thought it was safe for myself and my children [to get the shot]”, Said Stephanie Beaverho of Whatì at NWT. (Submitted by Stephanie Beaverho)

For Stephanie Beaverho of Whatì, the hesitation came from not knowing if the vaccine was safe and if it would affect her health in the long run.

“I thought it was unnecessary,” said Beaverho. She changed her mind only after about 500 cases were reported in her community on September 10.

“I thought it was safe for myself and my children [to get the shot].. “

Recommend vaccine to everyone

Before she was vaccinated on September 13, she said she was nervous because she didn’t like to fire. But she found it quick and easy.

When she decided to get the vaccine, she thought she would only get the first dose. However, after talking to her healthcare professional, she decided to take a second dose as well.

Beaverho said he knows that a single vaccination may not be fully vaccinated. A second dose is required for this.

Now she thinks everyone should be vaccinated.

“People who are not vaccinated are best vaccinated as soon as possible because they feel how it is controlled. [the situation].. “