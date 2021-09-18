“Government Responsibility”: Edmonton Company Resentful at Deploying Alberta Vaccine Passports

Photo courtesy of Ian Kucerak / Post media

Article content Edmonton business owners have accused the state government of giving money to vaccine passports, and some are concerned about potential blowbacks from those who oppose the measure.

Article content On Wednesday, the government Gave choice to non-essential companies: Adopt the Restriction Exemption Program (REP). The program will work as usual, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country as of Monday. Or follow the restrictions. For the gym, that means no indoor group classes or activities. Zita Dube-Lockhart, owner of Action Potential Fitness, said she supported COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine passports, but she was postponed in the way the government presented them. “(REP) is the wrong choice,” said Dube-Lockhart. “It’s either a passport for the vaccine or it’s out of service. We’re members to not only control them, but perhaps to provide personal information that is outside of what we should ask for. You have to decide whether to ask for it. Here is a waiver of government responsibility. “

Article content In restaurants and bars that choose not to require vaccination certification, indoor meals are off the table. They must also comply with restrictions on patio services and a curfew on the sale and consumption of liquor. It was frustrating for Darren Gowan, the owner of Arcadia Brewing, to omit the word “vaccine passport” in the government announcement. “It’s like’I can’t believe it’s not a passport’, except’I can’t believe it’s not butter’,” he said. “It’s a passport! The government is a coward. They put everything on the shoulders of business owners and frontline workers. The QR code seems to be late. They say it will come out, They don’t give a timeline. “ Prime Minister Jason Kenny said in a Facebook live session Thursday night that October 1st is the target date for digital QR codes to be available.

Article content Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said the restriction exemption program has two goals: to promote vaccine intake and to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “Yesterday we received more than 28,000 doses and we already have very strong results, the most since July 23,” he said. “Previous measures have had almost all implications through voluntary compliance. We believe the same is true for exemption programs.” Some business owners, such as Brian Launier of Analog Brewing, are afraid of the impact, as the decision to carry out vaccination certification is left to the business rather than being ordered by the government as in other states. increase. “I’ve seen other companies launch their own vaccine passports, but they hate it a lot. They call, threaten killings, people called communists, and Google. I received a review bomb. It was terrible. I’m afraid to do anything because people attack us for our decision, “he said.

Article content Still, he decided to adopt this program. Dube-Lockhart is confident that clients will comply with their passports as the facility has strictly followed health measures since the pandemic began and the number of members has increased by about 60%. Gowan had already told customers two weeks ago that they would introduce a vaccine passport on Monday to get ready. He said it was his own decision and he was unaware that the government would eventually deploy the program. “I felt our customers would join it. I’m already ready to show people their evidence. I don’t think there’s much backlash,” he said. Still, the restaurant expects problems in the coming weeks, such as customers forgetting to bring evidence, not downloading to their mobile phones, or having trouble accessing the MyHealth Records website. increase. I had hours of waiting this week.. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Sundquist, CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, promptly urged the state government to clarify more about REP. “There are many questions about how the new program will be applied. The program needs to be relatively simple for companies to implement in different workplaces to protect their staff and customers. Local businesses need to develop vaccine passports with QR codes as soon as possible, “he said in a statement Thursday. [email protected]

