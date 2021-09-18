CDC says the most effective modeler shot to prevent hospitalization

During the same period, Moderna’s effectiveness dropped to 92%, while Pfizer’s effectiveness dropped to 77%.

Real-world data support previous findings that Moderna may be more effective over time than other available vaccines.

Despite the differences in efficacy, researchers noted that all three vaccines provided “substantial protection.”

“While these real-world data suggest that there are some variations in vaccine protection levels, all FDA-approved or approved COVID-19 vaccines provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization. We provide, “the researchers write. (Washington Post)

Oregon doctor loses license due to false alarm of virus

The Oregon Medical Commission has fined $ 10,000 for “disgrace or non-professional behavior,” including revoking a doctor’s license and falsely telling patients that masks are ineffective and even dangerous to health. He said he had fined it.

Earlier this month, Stephen Latulippe spurred masks on the board, causing patients, especially children and the elderly, to wear masks to exacerbate COPD and chronic lung disease, as well as cause heart attacks, strokes, and lung collapse. He said he advised “on a regular basis” that it was possible. The Commission also stated that LaTulippe falsely claimed that the mask could harm people by re-inhaling carbon dioxide.

“The amount of carbon dioxide rebreathed in the mask is negligible and is easily excreted by increased minute ventilation, so it goes unnoticed,” said the Board’s order. A large randomized study in Bangladesh recently linked increased masking to reduced covid-19 infection and provided evidence that the authors argued that “scientific debate should be ended.”

La Tulippe, who filed a proceeding against medical committee officials, told The Washington Post Thursday that the committee “has no evidence of any harm I have done in my clinic.” He reiterated his view on masks as explained by the board, stating that he would not vaccinate against coronavirus. (Washington Post)

French scientists targeting fake COVID treatment

Marseille, France-Marseille, France-A French microbiologist who became a controversial figure in the scientific world and gained popular cult support for advancing the suspicious treatment of covid-19, became his well-known position. It will be replaced.

Didier Raoult, 69, was the director of the Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, despite reaching retirement age. But the city’s head of the public hospital system said it was time to “turn the page.” When the founding members of the institute met on Friday, they agreed that Raoul could postpone his departure until next September.

For many of his critics, his exit could not come immediately and they are worried about the damage he could inflict in the next 12 months.

Raoul, with silver hair on his shoulders, is nevertheless a dissident who was accepted by French scientific institutions. In 2010, he was awarded the prestigious Grand Prix Insert. This is one of the highest honors for domestic scientists.

However, his reputation has undergone dramatic changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spring of 2020, just months after the outbreak, he announced that the crisis was nearing its end. Among his optimistic reasons were the readily available antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin he admired as an effective treatment for covid-19.

Fox News paid attention. Later, President Donald Trump said he began to promote the drug as a “game changer” as much as possible and began taking hydroxychloroquine himself. On that April surprise visit, French President Emmanuel Macron even flew to Marseille to meet scientists.

However, in May 2020, France banned treatment and the US Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization amid growing doubts about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine against covid-19. Some studies suggest that the drug may be associated with an increased risk of death in some patients. (Washington Post)

Lions, DC Zoo tiger positive for virus test

Washington — Six lions and three tigers tested positive for the coronavirus at the National Zoo in Washington.

Zoo officials said Friday that the results showed that the animals (African lion, Sumatran tiger, and two Amur tigers) tested “estimated positives” for the coronavirus. They said they were waiting for final test results in the next few days, but it is certain that big cats have been infected and treated as such.

They said the lions and tigers were closely monitored.

Big cats show viral symptoms such as runny nose and cough. They live in specific species and groups and are not separated at this time, officials said.

A zoo spokesman said the coronavirus was likely transmitted from humans who may have been asymptomatic to large cats.

The zookeeper first noticed a big cat coughing and sneezing last weekend. They also acted lethargic and reduced their appetite. Fecal samples were taken and tested.

Officials said the cat was being treated with antibiotics.

In a statement, zoo officials said, “The staff will control cat access to their outdoor habitats because their condition does not require them to be inside.” rice field. Not at risk “

Zoo officials said the other animals “show no signs of infection.”

Officials said they plan to vaccinate some animals within the next few months using products manufactured by Zoetis, a company spun off from Pfizer. Zoetis has inoculated zoos and game reserves nationwide with more than 11,000 animal coronavirus vaccines. (Washington Post)

FDA Expands Use of COVID Antibody Treatment

The FDA has expanded its emergency use authorization for covid-19 antibody cocktails, which are already used to treat infected patients, and will also act as a preventative drug for people at risk of severe illness exposed to the coronavirus. I did. Symptoms, according to a statement released Thursday.

Developed by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, the drug combines the antibodies bablanivimab and etesebimab, a laboratory-made protein that mimics the ability of the immune system to fight pathogens such as the coronavirus. ..

It is already approved for use as a treatment for patients aged 12 years and older who are coronavirus positive, immunocompromised, at risk of developing severe symptoms, and weigh at least about 90 pounds.

However, the FDA has warned that this does not mean that the drug is considered an alternative to coronavirus vaccination. He also warned that the use of antibodies in people not exposed to the coronavirus is not permitted. (Washington Post)

Hawaii’s tourism declines after the governor’s plea

At the end of last month, Hawaii Governor David Ige petitioned tourists. Put your travel plans on hold until at least the end of October. The highly contagious delta mutant increased hospital admissions and strained the hospital system.

“Our hospital has reached capacity and the ICU is becoming full,” he said on August 23. “Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii.”

Ige’s message did not stop tourism altogether — just before Workers’ Day, a trip to Maui exceeded pre-pandemic levels — but it seemed to slow visitors.

Muffy Hannemann, president and chief operating officer of the Hawaii Lodges and Tourism Association, has said that since the governor’s request to stop unnecessary travel from the local media, “the industry has seen more cancellations and in some cases Has reduced its occupancy by almost half. ” Tourism officials have reported more than 50,000 room cancellations in Maui County.

But how do locals in the tourism industry, big or small, dependent on travelers, feel about the slowdown? Tourism officials stood by the Governor, but others feel that there is a safe way to do it if you intend to visit. (Washington Post)

White House buys more Pfizer shots and donates to the world

The Biden administration has purchased hundreds of millions more Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines and donated them to the world, according to two people familiar with the deal, the United States will share the vaccine with people around the world. We are trying to strengthen our efforts.

The deal is scheduled to be announced early next week, and when it coincided with the UN General Assembly, people familiar with the deal said they spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the donation.

The White House declined to comment. Pfizer did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The transaction details were not last Friday.

In June, the United States purchased 500 million doses of vaccine, distributed by World Health Organization-backed initiative Covax, and shared the vaccine worldwide. Authorities said the vaccine would be targeted at low- and middle-income countries. (Washington Post)