Why do some healthcare professionals not get the COVID-19 vaccine? : NPR

Switch captions Cedar Atanacio / AP

Cedar Atanacio / AP

As the new data shows 1 in 500 Americans died of COVID-19 Delta variants continue to grow exponentially across the country, and the next challenge faced by many healthcare leaders lies within their staff. According to 27% of U.S. healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated against the disease as of July Study by COVID State Project..

in addition, Other studies Since the first availability of vaccines to healthcare professionals in December 2020, vaccination rates between nurses and nursing home assistants have been lower than doctors. This can be of particular concern as nurses and assistants are in frequent and close contact with patients.

Data show that healthcare workers are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at a higher rate than the general population. 73% of 64% of non-healthcare workers. And many may think that people working in the medical industry are more enthusiastic and less worried about vaccines.

But that has its limits, says David Razor, a principal researcher at Northeastern University. COVID State Project report. Healthcare workers’ attitudes towards the COVID-19 vaccine basically reflect the rest of the country. Rural Republicans have less education and income and are more likely to be resistant to vaccines.

“The big point for us is that healthcare professionals are like everyone else,” Lazer told NPR.

“The same thing that predicts vaccine resistance and resistance among the general public is predicted among healthcare professionals,” he says.

Incorrect information also affects healthcare professionals

Melody Butler, a nurse at the Long Island Community Hospital in New York and the secretary-general of a non-profit nurse who vaccinates, said she heard from nurses across the country why she didn’t want the vaccine.

Among the reasons: The investigation was too fast. It was not fully FDA approved. They already have antibodies from working at the forefront of a pandemic or perhaps already having the virus. Many are concerned about how vaccines affect childbirth.

All for clarity These concerns have been addressed by scientific experts And the overwhelming evidence is that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

Switch captions Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

But Butler points out that a wide range of false information plays a role here as well. And nurses are not taught the details of vaccine research. The vaccination gap between doctors and nurses results in an education gap, she says.

“When these new illnesses occur, it really depends on the nurses to educate themselves about what the study is,” Butler says. “You had a nurse who was confused looking for information, so now we are looking at this educational gap.”

“We see nurses who are not trained to recognize poorly written studies, they were not trained to recognize anti-vaccine propaganda,” she says. .. “And it’s very compelling. That’s the fight in our nursing community.”

Butler says her concern about vaccination of nurses across the country is that they want them to be safe and protected. She says the best way for health care leaders to vaccinate their colleagues with COVID-19 is to work from a compassionate place.

She says she needs a workplace that “talks to individuals in a compassionate and kind way.” “People talking to you want you to be vaccinated not because it’s a law, but because they care.”

Vaccine obligations could drive more staff out

While the majority of nurses are vaccinated More than half Supports vaccine obligations in the workplace. Push back For the requirements to be vaccinated or face mandatory testing and say them Rather want to quit their job.. And hospitals are already feeling the impact.

one New York Hospital Dozens of staff have announced that they will not be able to give birth because they have quit instead of being vaccinated. In Houston, 153 hospital workers have resigned or retired due to recent vaccine obligations. In addition to the widespread shortage of nurses that has been a problem before the pandemic, it is a crisis.

Leaders at some hospitals, such as Alan Levine, CEO of Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tennessee, say staff cannot afford to implement their vaccine obligations. About 63% of them are already vaccinated. A sufficient number of nurses will leave, Levine says, the hospital will not be able to take care of the patient.

“Our system has about 6,000 nurses,” he says. “If we have 5 or 10 nurses in our system, we feel that.”

According to Levine, the hospital system’s ICU beds are now all full, with at least half full of COVID-19 patients.

Switch captions The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Gettyim

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Gettyim

The shortage of nurses in the United States has long had the greatest impact on rural hospitals. In Tennessee 14 local hospitals It has been closed since 2012, leaving thousands of people in the community who are already struggling to find care.

Levine says he still doesn’t know how President Biden’s National Vaccine Obligation Healthcare professionals will affect his hospital, but he is concerned about how it affects local health care providers.

“I understand why the president felt the need to announce these missions nationwide, but it depends on the region of the country,” says Levine. “In rural areas, it’s very difficult.”

“I have to keep as many nurses as possible who can take care of our community,” he says.