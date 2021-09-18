Signs You May Get Alzheimer’s Disease Early Says Study

Alzheimer’s disease Can occur as a result of multiple factors such as genetics, lifestyle, environment, etc. Alzheimer’s Association..There is no reliable way to know if someone will develop Alzheimer’s disease in later years, but recently study We argue that there is one health condition that may be a predictor of memory loss occurring early rather than later. Read on to find out more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..

Depression is already known to be a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease, but the latest research shows that when people develop Alzheimer’s disease, people with depression are about more than people without depression. You may begin to experience symptoms of dementia two years early. In addition, if a person suffering from anxiety continues to develop symptoms, they may begin to experience the symptoms of dementia about three years earlier than those without anxiety.

In this study, the center enrolled 1,500 patients with Alzheimer’s disease, with 43% having a history of depression and one-third having a history of anxiety disorders. Patients in this group of depression and anxiety were generally diagnosed with dementia at a younger age (2-3 years) than patients with no history of mental health.

They also found a link between the number of mental illnesses an individual suffered from and the likelihood of developing symptoms earlier. For example, a person with one disability develops symptoms about 1.5 years earlier than a person without mental illness, while a person with two mental states develops symptoms 3.3 years earlier than a person without mental illness. Did. People with three or more psychiatric disorders, such as bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and schizophrenia, developed symptoms 7.3 years earlier than those without such a condition.

“The effects of mental disorders such as depression and anxiety on the development of Alzheimer’s disease, and the treatment and management of depression and anxiety to prevent or delay the onset of dementia in people who are prone to dementia. Further research is needed to see if it helps. ”Zachary A, research author at the University of California, San Francisco. Miller, MD, and members of the American Academy of Neurology explained in a press release. “Sure, this doesn’t necessarily say that people with depression or anxiety develop Alzheimer’s disease, but people with these conditions are about how to promote health care providers and long-term brain health. You may consider discussing it. ”

Read about 10 signs that may be in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s Association..

One of the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s disease is forgetting recently learned information, forgetting the dates of important events, asking the same questions, and using memory aids to help you handle things you previously did. You have to rely on your family.

Many people in the early stages find it difficult to plan, follow, and work with numbers. This is as harmless as not following familiar recipes and causing problems tracking invoices. Concentration can also be an issue, and things can take much longer than before.

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, completing daily tasks can become increasingly difficult. This includes having problems driving to familiar locations, tracking shopping lists, remembering the rules of your favorite games, and more.

If you lose track of the date, season, or time, it can be early Alzheimer’s disease, especially if it doesn’t happen right away. You may also forget where you are and how you got there.

Vision problems can also be a sign of early Alzheimer’s disease, which can lead to balance problems and reading problems. In addition, there are problems in determining distance and determining color and contrast, which can cause driving problems.

Another sign of early Alzheimer’s disease may be problems with following or participating in conversations. In the middle of a conversation, you may stop or repeat without knowing how to continue. You may also struggle with vocabulary, name familiar objects, or use the wrong name.

People with early Alzheimer’s disease can misplace items and find them in unusual places. This may lose something and you may not be able to follow the steps.

With Alzheimer’s disease, changes can occur in judgment and decision making. This can occur in the form of making bad money decisions or not paying attention to sanitation.

For people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, maintaining and following conversations can become increasingly difficult. This may result in withdrawal from hobbies, social activities, or other activities. You can also have a hard time keeping up with your favorite activities and sports teams.

Living with Alzheimer’s disease can change your mood and personality, including confusion, suspicion, depression, fear, and anxiety. It can also be easily upset.

“The Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation (AFA) is safe and effective, and if approved by the FDA, new drugs will always be available to help millions of families and individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease. I’m looking forward to it. ” Foundation.

“Today, the FDA’s accelerated approval of aducanumab is the first new Alzheimer’s disease drug on the market in nearly 20 years and brings hope as another important step in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Relationships with caregivers. Patient access and affordability for everyone in need are very important.

“Under the accelerated approval provisions that provide patients with early access to treatment, the FDA is calling for new randomized controlled trials to validate the clinical benefits of drugs. Trials validate clinical benefits. If not, the FDA may initiate a withdrawal procedure Drug approval.

"Of course, the FDA's actions do not mark the final stage of the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The federal government is to increase funding for Alzheimer's disease research, expand caregiver support services, and strengthen US action. It is imperative to continue to build on the actions taken. "A dementia infrastructure to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease." If you are worried, talk to your doctor.