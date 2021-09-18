Health
Where can I get a flu shot?Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming flu season:
The flu season is just here and continues to be a threat to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know about where to get a flu shot in 2021: Those who need a flu shot, the best time to get a flu shot, and everything else about the next flu season.
Influenza vaccination is generally available in several placesIncludes your doctor’s office, community health department, some schools, university student health centers, flu clinics, and local pharmacies such as: CVS, Rite Aid When Walgreens..
The following major retailers also offer influenza vaccinations. Acme, Sam’s club, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, the goal When Walmart.. Some stores offer benefits if you are vaccinated against the flu. However, it is always advisable to check availability at the nearest store first.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)With rare exceptions, all people over 6 months should be vaccinated against the flu.
People at high risk Onset of complications due to influenza You also need to get the vaccine.
In general, the fall months of September and October are the best times to get a flu shot. The CDC states that ideally everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.
Adults, especially those over the age of 65, should not be vaccinated early, as the effectiveness of the vaccine may diminish over time, but children should be vaccinated in July or August. I can. According to the CDC.
The CDC added that early pregnancy can also be considered for people in late pregnancy. This is to help protect newborns who are too young to be vaccinated in the first month of life.
There are several types of vaccines on the market, including injectable influenza vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant influenza nasal vaccine sprays, and inactivated influenza vaccines. more..
Some vaccines, such as the recombinant influenza vaccine, are only approved for adults over the age of 18, but vaccines under 6 months can be vaccinated with the inactivated influenza vaccine.
However, only certified medical professionals can find the best vaccine for your unique situation.
Many health insurance plans Cover the cost of influenza vaccinationHowever, if you are not sure, it is advisable to check with your health insurance company first.
You may need to go to a specific facility for it to be covered.
