Schools in Los Angeles require COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years old

Children attending public schools in Los Angeles must be vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days of their 12th birthday.Getty Images The largest Los Angeles Unified School District in the country requires all students over the age of 12 to be vaccinated with COVID-19 for face-to-face learning and extracurricular activities.

Several small school districts in California are discussing similar vaccine requirements.

Experts expect this to change, but most school districts across the country do not currently require students to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in children age 12 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 sometime this fall or winter. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) recently approved a vaccination requirement that requires children over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated to participate in direct learning. Students must be fully vaccinated by October 31st to participate in extracurricular activities. You must be fully vaccinated by December 19th to attend face-to-face lessons. LAUSD is the largest school district in the country that establishes COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The ruling looks like this Infectious diseases in children It has increased by 240% since July. Severe illness remains rare in children infected with the coronavirus. American Academy of Pediatrics.. However, only a few children are hospitalized with COVID-19. Pediatricians expect many children and parents to be exposed to the virus this fall and winter as we head indoors. “Vaccines are the best way to protect children and our community from the serious and long-term effects of the virus.” Dr. Catherine Williamson, Pediatrician Providence Mission Hospital He told Healthline in Orange County, California.

Children newly vaccinated with COVID-19 must be first vaccinated within 30 days of their 12th birthday. They must take a second dose within the first 8 weeks. The district said the shot would be offered at school to children with parental consent. The vaccination certificate must be uploaded to the LAUSD Daily Pass Program by January 10, 2022. Vaccination of a child not only protects the child from the possibility of getting sick and developing long-distance symptoms, but also helps prevent infection in the community. Public health experts compared COVID-19 vaccine obligations with other routines Childhood vaccination requirements, Chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, etc. These obligations have been successful in preventing the development of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Some school districts in California Culver City And two San Francisco Bay Area, Discussing the issuance of student vaccine obligations. In the end, more school districts may follow, but the majority of school districts across the country do not require students to be vaccinated with COVID-19. In Orange County, just south of Los Angeles, there were no decisions regarding immunization of children, Williamson said. However, she added that unvaccinated teachers transmitted the infection to students. “The best way to keep children and teachers safe is to vaccinate everyone over the age of 12. So far, the virus harms many unvaccinated children and adults. We wear masks at school because of the effects, “says Williamson. At least nine states in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah ban public schools from requiring students to be vaccinated with COVID-19. I passed the law. at least 34 states We have passed a restricted bill to require proof of vaccination. Also allowed in many states Religious and medical exemptions From school immunity.

Children have not experienced any side effects after COVID-19 vaccination. Possible side effects include pain at the injection site, fever, headache, and chills that resolve within a few days after vaccination. Dr. Shapiro, IranA Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a medical director of health education and wellness at Alta Med Health Services in Los Angeles, a child has heart inflammation and thrombosis not because he got COVID-19 itself, but because he got COVID-19 itself. He said it is more common to experience complications such as. Vaccination. “The cases of myocarditis we see are mostly young men and are very rare,” he said.

Shapiro recommends that children be vaccinated as soon as possible. “The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available to children up to the age of 12 and requires two doses, and the recipient does not achieve complete immunity until two weeks after the second dose,” he said. Said. If your child is confused or worried about vaccination, it is advisable to have a clear and candid conversation about the purpose of vaccination. Some kids may be afraid of needles, so Williamson recommends telling them that it will pinch for only a moment, and that you will be there for them later. If your child is exposed to false information on social media, Williamson said it’s important to listen to their concerns rather than dismiss them. “Schedule an office or telemedicine visit with their pediatrician who can ask questions and address their concerns in a safe place,” Williamson said. Shapiro likens vaccination to wearing a seatbelt. “We wear seat belts on our cars because we can be safe and save lives in the event of an accident. Similarly, vaccines are used when we encounter this highly contagious virus. We provide protection to keep you safe, “he said. Vaccinated people can still get infections, but just as seat belts reduce the risk of serious injury in a car accident, vaccines can help keep people away from the hospital.