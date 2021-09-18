If you want to have a party, prove your Covid status, the UK student said | Student

The Students’ Union has told students that they will not be able to attend the freshman party in the coming weeks without a Covid pass or a negative immunochromatography. Avoid repetition of Outbreak last year On campus.

Earlier this month the government U-turn plans to force nightclubs to request a Covid passport from October 1st This proves that someone has had two Covid vaccinations or a negative test. However, many student unions have opted to go beyond government guidelines because more relaxed attitudes can lead to outbreaks and fear that students will be trapped in the bedroom again.

Ben Dolberg, president of the Students’ Union at Southampton University, said: But their other priorities are their health and the protection of family and friends. We are trying to balance them. Southampton requires students to show proof of negative immunochromatography within 24 hours of the freshman event in order for them to enroll. Free tests are available in halls, campuses, and outside party venues. student You will also need to wear a mask at indoor freshman parties.

According to Dolberg, students generally understand that such compromises are needed to prevent the spread of the virus and keep the campus open. “So far, I haven’t had any complaints from early arrivals. Students are very happy to take the test if they can meet their friends and go to parties,” he said.

Last year, many universities experienced a Covid outbreak on campus just days after the beginning of the fall semester, thousands of angry students were trapped in rooms by the end of September, and many universities were against illegal parties. Faced with disciplinary action.

But Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London and a member of the government’s Sage Advisory Group on Immunology, says people can no longer “blaze” that students aren’t really at risk. Warned.

He states: “The Delta variant has shifted the demographics of people going to hospitals far downwards, so we are aware of the risks to young people, which is very different from this time last year. There are so many in hospitals. There are young people. “

Professor Altman said the university should try to make fresh events as Covid-safe as possible. “Imagine returning to last year’s situation where Covid was widespread in crowded halls and freshman week parties, of course I’m afraid. Why don’t you need the biggest mitigation?” He said. ..

Many colleges are extending Fresh Week to hold special “refresh” events for returnees, especially sophomores who missed last year’s party season.

However, Universities UK President Steve West said universities and student unions “take their responsibilities very seriously” and most have introduced stricter Covid guidelines at the event. His own institution, the University of the West of England in Bristol, requires all students to present either a Covid pass or a negative test proof to attend a freshman event. The university also encourages the city’s popular student venues to follow.

He states: “I was worried about introducing this to the campus, but it wasn’t reflected in the city center. The deal we signed was a responsible club owner who took our approach. Is to promote. “

“Part of coming to college is learning about personal responsibility and the consequences of your actions,” he added. “If we all work together, the campus will remain open.”

Other universities that have announced the need to pass or test a freshman event include Sussex, Manchester, Bath, Liverpool, and the Royal Holloway at the University of London.

Professor David Green, vice president of Worcester University, said he would focus on outdoor events at the Welcome Festival last weekend and pass the university instead of demanding a pass for Covid.

Students gathered in open-side marquees and sat on lawn deck chairs at events such as outdoor cinemas and bands.

“It’s not just about parties, it’s about meeting fellow students, talking about common interests, and making friends. That’s what young people lacked,” he said.