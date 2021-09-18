COVID-19 is evolving and “getting better” by becoming an aerial virus





Available by the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detric, Maryland, this color-enhanced electron microscope file image shows new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from the patient. (Orange) is shown. (National Institute of Health via NIAID / AP)

(StudyFinds.org) – According to a new study, recent COVID-19 mutants are far superior to the original version of coronavirus in airborne transmission.Researchers at the University of Maryland analyzed the first Alpha variant identified in the UK and found that carriers exhale. 43-100 times A viral aerosol that is more infectious than the aerosol that infects the original strain. As a positive note, the authors of the study say that certain facial coverings usually reduce the amount of viral particles that are exhaled by half. “Our latest research provides further evidence of the importance of airborne transmission,” said Dr. Don Milton, a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health (UMD SPH). increase. University release.. “We know that the delta variants currently in circulation are even more contagious than the alpha variants. Our research shows that variants continue to be better at moving in the air. In addition to vaccination, it is necessary to provide better ventilation and wear a mask that fits snugly, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. “ Larger viral load in the air Scientists say these New variant As a result, the “viral load” of infected carriers is much higher. This refers to the amount of virus found in the body. However, a new study found that the amount of coronavirus released into the atmosphere by alpha variant carriers was significantly higher (18 times) than the viral load alone could carry out.This is because SARS-CoV-2 is literally Air travel and transmission As time goes by. More than 10,000 TSA workers are infected with COVID-19: At which airport did you see the most cases?

“We already knew that saliva and nasal swab viruses were increased by alpha mutant infections. Viruses from the nose and mouth could be transmitted by spraying large droplets near the infected person. However, our study shows that the virus in exhaled breath aerosols is even higher, “explains Jianyu Lai, co-principal study author and doctoral student. On the other hand, in the face mask test, the following commonly used face covers are used. Loose cloth and surgical mask It reduces the amount of virus-containing particles released into the air during breathing, reducing that amount by about 50 percent.But the results do not suggest that only face masks can be done Provides complete protection. What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

“The take-away message from this treaty is that the coronavirus may be in your exhaled breath, you will be better at your exhaled breath, and using a mask will allow you to breathe it to others. It’s about reducing sex, “concludes the study’s co-authors, Dr. Jennifer German. Study authors recommend a “hierarchical approach” COVID-19 prevention Public or indoor areas such as vaccinations, tight masks, improved ventilation, enhanced filtration, UV air hygiene. NS study Published in the journal Clinical infection.



