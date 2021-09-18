COVID-19 Burnout Elevates Among Colorado Public Health Leaders – Durango Herald

Colorado Springs (AP) – A few weeks ago, Dawn James’ job as Kit Carson’s director of public health made her sick in her stomach.

A 20-year veteran decided to retire early after being questioned, threatened in proceedings, and called by a community meeting.

“It wasn’t fun anymore,” she said. “I felt sandwiched between state and local policies, and my ultimate responsibility was to do it right for the people.”

A short resignation was printed on a local newspaper on September 1, and James became the 21st Director of Public Health in Colorado since the pandemic in March 2020. A person who has replaced the director of public health in the same county has also resigned, and the association expects another to resign.

Loss means that more than 40% of the state’s local public health leaders have left their position, primarily due to COVID-19 fatigue. Many of these leaders oversaw rural areas, including the Fool, Bent, Rio Grande, and Teller counties, allowing them to be temporarily filled by people with little public health experience.

Dr. Glen Mays, chair of the Health Systems Division of the Colorado Public Health School at CU Anschutz Medical Campus, said searching to find qualified people to manage local public health can take a long time. ..

“In more urbanized areas, there are leaders one and two levels below the organization that can play a role in continuity, but in rural areas, there are often few delegates,” he said. Told. National issues regarding the effects of life and death.

“This is a terrifying time to recruit new public health leaders,” he said. “They are in high demand and few have the experience needed to lead an organization.”

Where should loyalty be?

Readers Burlington record I was able to see James’ weekly COVID-19 update change last spring. Documents once filled with county resident infection rate data from the State Department of Health have been transformed into reports without detailed data – general reports on vaccination clinics, warnings about the efficacy of delta variants, Kit Carson residences. Words of encouragement for staying with people.

The county commissioner confirmed that he had told James that he was upsetting people with his weekly briefs. This is especially true for business owners who are worried about losing customers because they are worried about the increase in numbers. However, they say the misconception that an internal memo nominating five infected local businesses was mistakenly published on a Facebook page hurt people rather than help them.

“It’s undeniable that this is a red county,” said Corey Wall, Commissioner of the County Commissioner Kitcarson. “She was in a very tough position, but the State Department of Health thinks they call it Shot. She (James) isn’t working for the state. She’s in Kit Carson County. Is working.”

Wall believes that vaccination obligations in Colorado are reckless.

“The governor has not personally asked what is best for me and my family,” he said. “I think I can make the best decision for myself.”

Is the wall vaccinated?

“Never,” said former professional rodeo clown. “It’s great that vaccines prevent illness in the elderly,” he said, but he’s healthy enough to seize the opportunity.

The day after James dropped out, an outbreak occurred in the Burlington RE-6J school district and he switched to distance learning. Coach Chuck Smithy said he followed the plan posted on the district’s website before the class began.

“I don’t like closing schools,” he said. “I want to meet the kids at school.”

Classes will resume on Monday.

The latest figures from the State Department of Health show that Kit Carson County is at the bottom of the state’s vaccination chart, with 41% of eligible residents receiving at least one vaccination. Kit Carson County and Cheyenne County, which is adjacent to the south, have the lowest percentage in the state, at 37%.

100% of eligible people living in San Juan County on the west slope receive at least one coronavirus vaccine. Governor Jared Polis reported on Monday that the state average was 75%.

Elbert County Trouble

Elbert County Public Health Director Dwayne Smith publishes a detailed daily update of the coronavirus on his website. This was important information when his county reported the first highly contagious UK COVID-19 mutant in a local nursing home in the United States last December.

Smith, a 30-year veteran of public health, is not the one to withdraw to the elected officials. When he recently told Elizabeth school leaders that 15 to 16 students and two teachers at Elizabeth High School tested positive for the virus, the director said the data was incorrect. The health department insisted on refraining from declaring an outbreak at school.

“The school district called for a more careful review of the data. I was convinced that it had happened,” Smith said. He passed through two epidemiologists at the State Department of Health to run the data. They agreed with him and advised that these were epidemiologically related cases.

Still, in a memo sent home to the family, Elizabeth School District director Douglas Bisonette emphasized leaving the school open for face-to-face learning all year round. He also emphasized to parents that they should keep their children home when they are ill to prevent the virus from spreading.

Bisonette emailed his decision Gazette, “About 18/19 people who are positive for COVID-19 have attended school in the last 14 days, but all but 4 belong to different classes and are not closely related. Multiple classes There are four individuals who have been together and have been sitting close to each other for 3 to 4.5 hours. We believe that this long-term close contact is likely to have caused three students to become infected with the virus at school. “

“The recommendation was ignored and more than 50 known cases were identified,” Smith said, looking back last spring when public health officials recommended the district to move to distance learning.

Infected students are more likely to bring the virus back to their families, Smith said.

“They are the people who eventually go to the hospital,” he said.

Smith, James, and other public health leaders have been in emergency response mode for 18 months. Despite a long frustration, Smith says he is a messenger who goes nowhere.

“It’s still my duty and responsibility-not just my role, this is the job of my life.”